Kiwi Conrad Colman leads Vendee Globe after starting an Hour late

New Zealander Conrad Colman was forced to start over an hour late after getting a rope snagged in his propellor on MS Amlin.

Adhering strictly to the starting protocols for getting help to sort his problem, the ‘Crazy Kiwi’ began his race an hour and 15 minutes after the 40 strong fleet.

But then, whether propelled by the added motivation of atoning for his pre-start problems, or just being better able to pick his way round the fleet in the building N’ly wind, Colman was leading the whole Vendée Globe fleet through the late afternoon.

The fleet is heading south towards Cape Finisterre on the NW corner of Spain where the winds are expected to be more than 25kts.

Strategically the key will be to get west to where the breeze is forecast to come in stronger.

The leaders should be off Cape Finisterre by midday or early afternoon Monday 11 November.