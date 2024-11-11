Vendee Globe – Sam Goodchild in leading pack heading to Cape Finisterre

Pre-race favourite Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prevoyance) leads the 40 boat Vendée Globe fleet towards Cape Finisterre on the NW corner of Spain.
Monday 11 November at 18:00 hrs GMT, Charlie Dalin leads by 23nm from Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil), with in third place Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) 27nm from leader.
Other British placings are in 31st Pip Hare (MEDALLIA) 96nm off the leader and 34th Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) 101nm off the leader.
Sam Davies commented . . . “It was a very cool first night at sea. I had a few little difficulties. I had a while when I thought I had something on my keel, it was quite frustrating. We had a lot of close gybes in the night. I had a few little siestas but it was a super night with stars and a beautiful moon.” Enthused Davies.
And so for the first time in recent editions there has been no early U-turns.
But tonight and tomorrow morning is the first ‘monster under the bed’ as Britain’s Pip Hare calls it.
After his period leading the fleet despite starting late because of a technical issue with a sheet in his prop, New Zealand’s Conrad Colman (MS Amlin) is in 17th.
Vendee Globe positions at 14:00 hrs GMT Monday 11 November
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance
2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil
3rd GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE
4th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
5th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
6th FRA Louis Burton BUREAU VALLÉE
7th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
8th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
9th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef
10th FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA
11th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX
12th FRA Maxime Sorel V AND B – MONBANA – MAYENNE
13th FRA Benjamin Ferré MONNOYEUR – DUO FOR A JOB
14th FRA Louis Duc Fives Group – Lantana Environnement
15th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
16th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
17th NZL Conrad Colman MS Amlin
18th FRA Guirec Soudée FREELANCE.COM
19th FRA Sébastien Marsset FOUSSIER
20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT
21st FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
22nd FRA Arnaud Boissières LA MIE CÂLINE
23rd ITA Giancarlo Pedote Prysmain
24th SUI Oliver Heer Tut gut.
25th FRA Violette Dorange DeVenir
26th FRA Kojiro Shiraishi DMG MORI Global One
27th FRA Fabrice Amedeo Nexans-Wewise
28th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
29th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
30th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais Lazare
31st GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA
32nd FRA Éric Bellion STAND AS ONE
33rd FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
34th FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur
35th FRA Denis Van Weynbergh D’IETEREN GROUP
36th FRA Manuel Cousin Coup de Pouce
37th FRA Antoine Cornic HUMAN IMMOBILIER
38th HUN Szabolcs Weöres New Europe
39th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
40th CHN Jingkun Xu SINGCHAIN TEAM HAIKOU