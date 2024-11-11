Vendee Globe – Sam Goodchild in leading pack heading to Cape Finisterre

Pre-race favourite Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prevoyance) leads the 40 boat Vendée Globe fleet towards Cape Finisterre on the NW corner of Spain.

Monday 11 November at 18:00 hrs GMT, Charlie Dalin leads by 23nm from Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil), with in third place Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) 27nm from leader.

Other British placings are in 31st Pip Hare (MEDALLIA) 96nm off the leader and 34th Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) 101nm off the leader.

Sam Davies commented . . . “It was a very cool first night at sea. I had a few little difficulties. I had a while when I thought I had something on my keel, it was quite frustrating. We had a lot of close gybes in the night. I had a few little siestas but it was a super night with stars and a beautiful moon.” Enthused Davies.

And so for the first time in recent editions there has been no early U-turns.

But tonight and tomorrow morning is the first ‘monster under the bed’ as Britain’s Pip Hare calls it.

After his period leading the fleet despite starting late because of a technical issue with a sheet in his prop, New Zealand’s Conrad Colman (MS Amlin) is in 17th.

Vendee Globe positions at 14:00 hrs GMT Monday 11 November

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil

3rd GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

4th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

5th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

6th FRA Louis Burton BUREAU VALLÉE

7th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

8th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

9th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

10th FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

11th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

12th FRA Maxime Sorel V AND B – MONBANA – MAYENNE

13th FRA Benjamin Ferré MONNOYEUR – DUO FOR A JOB

14th FRA Louis Duc Fives Group – Lantana Environnement

15th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

16th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

17th NZL Conrad Colman MS Amlin

18th FRA Guirec Soudée FREELANCE.COM

19th FRA Sébastien Marsset FOUSSIER

20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

21st FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

22nd FRA Arnaud Boissières LA MIE CÂLINE

23rd ITA Giancarlo Pedote Prysmain

24th SUI Oliver Heer Tut gut.

25th FRA Violette Dorange DeVenir

26th FRA Kojiro Shiraishi DMG MORI Global One

27th FRA Fabrice Amedeo Nexans-Wewise

28th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

29th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

30th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais Lazare

31st GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

32nd FRA Éric Bellion STAND AS ONE

33rd FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

34th FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

35th FRA Denis Van Weynbergh D’IETEREN GROUP

36th FRA Manuel Cousin Coup de Pouce

37th FRA Antoine Cornic HUMAN IMMOBILIER

38th HUN Szabolcs Weöres New Europe

39th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

40th CHN Jingkun Xu SINGCHAIN TEAM HAIKOU