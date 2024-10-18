Day 5 of the 37th America’s Cup – Time for the Brits to consolidate their breakthrough

The fifth race day of the 27th America’s Cup and Emirates Team New Zealand face a new scenario with INEOS Britannia having put two wins on the scoreboard.

DAY 5 RACE NEWS UPDATE:

Wind conditions, 10-12 kts at start Race 7

13:10 BST – AC37 Race 7 – Ineos Britannia looked to have the start, but NZL tack to RH side and get strong shift to take 200+metre lead.

Gate 1 – NZL lead by 12 sec and 250 metres

Gate 2 – NZL lead by 13 sec

Gate 3 – NZL lead by 24 sec

Gate 4 – NZL lead by 29 sec

Gate 5 – NZL lead by 53 sec

FINISH – Emirates Team NZ Win by 1 min 13 sec

MATCH SCORE – NZL 5, GBR 2

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

With the score now 4 – 2 , the race to complete seven race wins and claim the 37th America’s Cup has a new, revitalised feel.

The New Zealanders still have the upper-hand and will want to regain their early momentum, and move forward again after the error strewn performance Wednesday.

While the British team will be looking to prove that the two wins Wednesday were no fluke, and that they have lifted their performance and are genuine contenders for the Auld Mug.

To do that they cannot just level peg with the Kiwis, they need another double-win day to square the match, before real hopes can be raised . . . Every win from here is uncharted territory for the British team.

As ever the starts will be crucial, with winning the first gate rounding a significant – some would say essential – race winning indicator.

So much so that New Zealand Cup reporter, Richard Gladwell suggested that home based Kiwi supporters could head back to bed if Emirates rounded the first mark ahead, safe in the knowledge that the race was won!

Day 5 Racing is scheduled from 13:00hrs UK (14:0 CST) Frisday 18 October.



Barcelona weather synopsis

Driven by a large scale pressure gradient, the offshore wind conditions remain over Barcelona Friday morning. In the afternoon winds expected around 7 to 12 knots from the West. Gusty and shifty conditions expected.

In the afternoon waves of 0.8 meter from the South at 5-second interval expected, waves not aligned with the wind.

AC Weather Forecast 18 Oct for 12:00 BST:

Wind – Westerly 7 knots increasing to 11 knots.

Note: Wind at 11:44 BST was 6.6 knots

Sea State – South 0.8m at 5s period

Temp – 18 deg Cloudy

The British team is lead by Ben Ainslie, the New Zealand team by Peter Burling.