Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Day 5 – Races 7 and 8 scheduled for Tuesday

The Louis Vuitton Cup 2024 Challenger Final continues Tuesday 1 October in Barcelona.

Score is now 3 wins each. Race 7 and 8 are scheduled starting from 13:00 hrs UK (14:00 hrs CET) in the first to win seven race series.

Racing will then continue on Wednesday, 2 races, before a layday, assuming there is not a winner by then.

Tuesday 1 Sept:

Race 7 – Ineos Britannia v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

Race 8 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team v Ineos Britannia



Barcelona Weather Forecast Tuesday 1 Sept:

Wind – Southwest 15 – 17 knots. Gusts up to 22 knots.

Sea State – Southwest 0.5 – 0.9m at 3 sec period

Temp – 21 deg C Cloudy