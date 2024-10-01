Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Ainslie and Co fail to build on race win advantage

Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Britannia team took an early lead after winning the first race of day 4, but failed to build on the advantage and ended the day all square with Luna Rossa.

After leading the first race (R5) from start to finish, and fending off an attacking Luna Rossa to take a 12 sec win, there was the opportunity to take the all important second win to gain a leader advantage to take into day 5.

But the second race (R6) was a very different affair with Luna Rossa grabbing the close start to take a 4 sec lead at gate 1 and keep their lead downwind, covering and beginning to extend.

At the final gate the Italian team had a 19 sec lead and baring errors looking winners.

Gybing on the starboard layline, Luna Rossa approached the finish at speeds up at 51 knots to level the series 3-3 with a final lead of 17 seconds.

Luna Rossa was back in the game and the opportunity for Ineos was gone for another day.

INEOS Britannia Co-Helm Dylan Fletcher commented:

“Today really showed how evenly matched these boats are in those conditions. It was all won or lost on the start. We are feeling really positive, we are learning each day and the boat is getting faster each day so we just need to take that confidence and keep pushing.”

As the races mount-up the break-out, when it comes, will leave little time for recovery and Tuesday could be that day . . .

Racing continues Tuesday 1 September