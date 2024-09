Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Day 4 – Races 5 and 6

The Louis Vuitton Cup 2024 Challenger Final continues Monday in Barcelona.

Score is now 2 wins each. Race 5 and 6 scheduled Monday 30 Sept.

Race News Update Monday:

Ineos Britannia win Race 5 to go 3 – 2 up.

Luna Rossa come back to win Race 6 to make it 3 – 3.

Monday 30 Sept:

Race 5 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – 0 pt v Ineos Britannia – 1 pt

Race 6 – Ineos Britannia -0 pt v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – 1 pt



Barcelona Weather Forecast Monday 30 Sept:

Wind – South 7 – 12 knots. Gusts up to 19 knots.

Sea State – Southerly 0.6m at 3sec period

Temp – 20 deg C Sun