Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Semi-Final – Crunch day for American Magic and Luna Rossa

Two America’s Cup teams return to the water today – Thursday 19 Sep – to continue their Challenger Semi-Final series.

USA NYYC American Magic and ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will meet for their final day of Semi-Final racing.

Either Luna Rossa get the single race win necessary to take them into the Challenger Final or American Magic complete their fightback and win the two races necessary to join Ineos Britannia in the Challenger Final.

Either way, weather permitting, another team will leave the event and we will know the makeup of the LV Challenger Final starting Saturday 28 September.

Latest Race News Update:

R8 – USA NYYC American Magic v ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

USA leeward boat at the Start both go to RH side, ITA take lead of 30m. At first cross ITA go behind USA who cover with lead of 50m. At second cross USA tack on ITA who sail througho into 50m lead. Gate 1 ITA lead is 20sec and 350m, and they extend to 450m. Gate 2 ITA lead by 21sec. At cross ITA lead by 250m and extend to 300+m.

Heading into gate 3 USA closing down to 90m. ITA lead down to 8sec. ITA into pressure extend back to 300m. USA close but small touch down on gybe. Gate 4 ITA lead by 22sec and extend to 500+m upwind. Gate 5 ITA lead by 51sec.

At the Finish Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli cross with 61sec / 700m win from NYYC American Magic.

This win takes the score to 5-3 for Luna Rossa and they are in the Challenger Final with Ineos Britannia.

Prior to Thursday’s America vs Italy match up the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Group B Invited Team will get their eight-race qualification series under way with four races scheduled to start at 09:30hrs UK (10:30 CET).

Semi-Final Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.



Weather Forecast Thursday 19 Sept:

Wind – SE 6 knots increasing to South 11 knots.

Sea State – E 0.7m at 7s period

Temp – Max 23 deg C

Louis Vuitton website forecast expects that the morning, winds will be light and variable. By mid-day a Southerly flow will start to fill in and build from 6 to 11 knots during the afternoon racing. Waves will be at 0.8 meter from the East with a 6-second period. The wind and waves direction are at a 90° angle and make foiling more difficult.

The sky will be partly sunny and cloudy, little chance of showers, and temperatures up to 23°C over land.

LOUIS VUITTON CUP – SEMI-FINAL GROUP 1 – 19 Sep.

R8 – USA NYYC American Magic – 0 pt v ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli – 1 pt

R9 – ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli v USA NYYC American Magic – cancelled