Dragon Gold Cup – First race cancelled

The first Dragon Gold Cup race was cancelled Sunday due to northwesterly winds gusting to over 30 knots off Kinsale, Irealand.

Racing will run from Sunday 8 to Friday 13 September on an open sea course area set against the spectacular backdrop of the Old Head of Kinsale. The Gold Cup is run to a very traditional format, with one race per day scheduled for each of the six days using long windward leeward courses.

Defending Gold Cup crew Ruairidh Scott will be racing once again with helm Lawrie Smith. Fresh from their recent victories at the Edinburgh Cup (British Championship) and Irish Championship.

Ruairidh picked up on the exceptional nature of the Gold Cup . . .

“The Gold Cup is always good fun and this week we’re sailing with 470 sailor Martin Wrigley who has not done a Gold Cup before, so I’ve been explaining some of the anomalies and intricacies of the length of the of the course and size of it.

And that the no discard scoring brings its own challenges. With six long races and no discard you have to think about the racing slightly differently. We’re definitely looking forward to it!”