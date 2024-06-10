2024 Finn World Masters opened in beautiful Tuscan setting

The 2024 Finn World Masters has been opened at the PuntAla Camp & Resort on the shores of the Gulf of Follonica, in Tuscany, Italy.

Arriving in ones, twos, fours, eights and even 13 boats behind one vehicle, nearly 300 Finns have arrived to race over the next five days. The host club is the Centro Velico Punta Ala, set in a beautiful forest with a stunning beach along the blue sea.

After a week of sublime conditions for training, the practice race on Sunday was cancelled due to strong winds from a passing storm with temperatures in the high 20s.



In the evening, most of the 300 sailors attended the opening ceremony with weclomes from Thomas Daddi, the Manager of PuntAla Camp & Resort, the deputy mayor, Susanna Lorenzini, and the President of the Finn World Masters, Andy Denison.

Andy Denison commented, “The Finn class is definitely growing, and we are delighted to be back. We are very grateful to be here. I offer my thanks to the club for the immense amount of work to get this event underway.”

Denison ended by announcing the award of the Godet Trophy for outstanding contribution to the Finn World Masters to Claire Des Beauvais Desfossés for her work over many years with promoting the event through photography and social media content.

He then declared the 2024 Finn World Masters officially open.

Racing is scheduled to get underway at 12.00 on Monday 10 June with eight races over the next five days. The forecast looks good with 8-15 knots of breeze and temperatures into the high 20s on most days.