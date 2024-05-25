Caracole defends Swiss Open 5.5 Metre Title

Caracole (SUI 214) of Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud and Daniel Stampfli have successfully defended their Swiss open 5.5 Metre title at Société Nautique Rolloise, at Rolle, on Lake Geneva.

Winning four out of five races sailed, they retained the title with less than a third of the points of runner up MF XXII (SUI 233) of Jürg Menz, Cédric Evard and Christof Wilke.

Third place went to Dune (SUI 218) of Philippe Kolly, Annette Martin and Philippe Dupont.

After only a single race was sailed on Thursday, Friday brought brighter prospects, but it was again a long day. One race was sailed in the very light morning breeze, but three more were sailed in the afternoon in a building thermal wind and great conditions.

Racing in Rolle continues over the weekend with the Coupe de la Harpe with 13 5.5 Metres taking part.

Swiss Open 5.5 Metre title – Final leaders

1st Caracole (SUI 214, Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud, Daniel Stampfli) 6 pts

2nd MF XXII (SUI 233, Jürg Menz, Cédric Evard, Christof Wilke) 20 pts

3rd Dune (SUI 218, Philippe Kolly, Annette Martin, Philippe Dupont) 23 pts

4th MELX IV (GRE 6, Stavros Papagiannopoulos, Yannis Mitakis, Panagiotis Kambouridis) 23 pts

5th Topaz (SUI 217, Andre Bernheim, Mark Buchecker, Urs Werner) 24 pts