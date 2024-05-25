Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy – Day 1 at Hayling Island

Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock will take a four point lead into day 2 of the Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy at Hayling Island SC.

The 17 entries were held ashore for the wind to fill in, before heading out into Hayling Bay for three scheduled races. Unfortunately while they managed to overcome the strong flooding tide, the wind failed to increase further and only two races were completed.

Cooper and Bundock won the first ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader, with Charles and Charlie Apthorp taking third.

In the second race Greg Wells and David Tulloch took the win ahead of Cooper and Bundock, with Simon and Kato Childs in third.

This leaves Cooper and Bundock in a strong position on 3 pts with a 1, 2, Pinnell and Cadwallader second on 7 pts with a 2, 5, and Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt third with 8pts from a 4, 4 scoreline.

A better breeze is expected for Sunday which could allow the full five race schedule to be completed.

Flying Fifteen 2024 Bulwark Trophy Day 1 after 2 races

1st 3904 Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

4th 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 8 1 – – 9 pts

5th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 3 7 – – 10 pts

6th 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 5 8 – – 13 pts

7th 4104 Simon Childs and Kato Childs – – 12 3 – – 15 pts

8th 3736 Peter Bannister and Ian Nicholson – – 11 6 – – 17 pts

9th 4017 Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas – – 7 12 – – 19 pts

10th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 10 11 – – 21 pts

11th 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater – – 6 16 – – 22 pts

12th 3953 Robert Hogben and G Morgan – – 13 9 – – 22 pts

13th 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill – – 9 15 – – 24 pts

14th 4030 Alastair Stevenson and David / Howard – – 14 10 – – 24 pts

15th 3903 Gary Stuart and Tom Evans – – 15 13 – – 28 pts

16th 3918 Paul Busby and Neil Barford – – 16 14 – – 30 pts

17th 3912 Charlie Mckee and Simon Montague – – 17 17 – – 34 pts