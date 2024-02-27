OK Dinghy World Championship – Craig takes clear lead on Day 2

Day 2 of the OK Dinghy World Championships in Brisbane, Australia and after four races Nick Craig has a two point lead.



A 1, 2, scoreline confirmed Craig’s lead, with a 3, 2 putting Andy Davis second with five points.

Climbing into third is Kiwi Steve McDowell with a 1, 3 on six points.

Australia’s Roger Blasse jumps into fourth with a 4 and 1, on ten points. And Mike Williams AUS slips to fifth with 11 pts.



Major mover was Mark Perrow NZL who posted a 2 and 1, to finish the day in 9th place with 17 pts.

While Britain’s Chris Turner dropped to 10th with a 9, 9 score on 19 pts.

Overall the top ten is consolidating with two more Opening series races scheduled Wednesday. After which the fleets will be split for a final series of four races to decide the championship.

With four races completed by the end of Wednesday, then Thursday will be a lay day.

OK Dinghy World Championships – Day 2 Leaders after 4 races (111 entries)

