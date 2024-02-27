Charles Caudrelier wins the ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE-Brest

French solo racer Charles Caudrelier has won the ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE-Brest.

Caudrelier, skipper of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild crossed the finish line off the coast of Brest, this Tuesday morning at 8h 37mn 42s local time to win the first ever solo multihull race around the world, sailed in giant 32m long ULTIM class trimarans.

The race leader who has been unchallenged at the front of the race since the night of January 17.

Before he had to slow to avoid a huge storm at Cape Horn, at one point in the Pacific Ocean Caudrelier was ahead of the time needed to set a new all time record for sailing solo round the world.

His elapsed time is 50 days 19 hours 07 minutes 47 seconds since leaving Brest in the six boat fleet on Sunday 7th January.

Along his route, Caudrelier set a new record for the Indian Ocean and then proved he knew how to moderate his pace to look after his high tech flying ULTIM and give himself and the emblematic Gitana team the best chance of completing the 24,260 nautical miles course.

Charles Caudrelier’s victory in figures

Finish time : 8 h 37 min 42 sec

Race time : 50 days 19 hours 7 min 42 sec

Miles traveled : 28 938,03 miles

Actual average speed : 23,74 knots

Average speed on the great circle: 19,93 knots