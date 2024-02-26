OK Dinghy World Championship – Brits top leaderboard on Day 1

Day 1 of the OK Dinghy World Championships in Brisbane, Australia was a clean sweep for the British competitors.

Nick Craig won both his flight races, Andy Davis had a 2 and 1, and Chris Turner a 14 and 1, which after the early discard puts them tied for the lead on one point.

Tied in second place are Mike Williams (-5, 2) and Rob McMillan (2, -6) of Australia, and Steve McDowell (2, -6) of New Zealand on 2 points

In third place there is a four-way tie, with Dave Clark (-5, 3), Rod Davis (-6, 3) Gary McLennon (3, -35) and Henrik Kofoed-Larrsen (3, -57) all on 3 pts after discard.

OK Dinghy World Championships – Day 1 Leaders after 2 races (111 entries)

Full results available here . . .