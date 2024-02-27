World Sailing publishes Olympic Vision to steer the sport through to Brisbane 2032

World Sailing has published its Olympic Vision strategy which is aimed at strengthening the sport’s contribution to the Olympic Movement.

The Olympic Vision document addresses sailing’s place in the Olympic Movement.

Sailing has identified four areas that are critical to Olympic sailing and will maximise the value that the sport adds to the Olympic Programme: marketability, accessibility, sustainability and diversity.

By 2032, the sport aims to become more representative of the diversity within the global sailing community, more accessible to young people, and more appealing to a wider audience, while continuing to reduce the impact sailing has on the environment.

Quanhai Li, World Sailing President, said, “World Sailing’s Olympic Vision provides clear guidance for all Olympic classes and MNAs, and for World Sailing decision-making, with the aim of ensuring sailing programs, events and development initiatives align with the IOC’s objectives for the Olympic Movement.”

World Sailing will prioritise international development and provide the framework to increase the number of MNAs affiliated to World Sailing, create competition structures and equipment regulations to raise the number of nations able to compete for Olympic qualification.

This includes strengthening competition between Olympic Games through the Sailing World Cup, the World Sailing Championships and Youth Sailing World Championships, further investment in the Emerging Nations Program (ENP) to narrow the performance gap between sailing nations, and strengthening e-sailing as a discipline within the Olympic Movement.

The World Sailing Olympic Vision is available to download here.