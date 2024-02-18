ILCA Senior European championships – Difficult first day for GBR

Opening day at the ILCA 6 & 7 Senior European championships in Greece (18 to 23 February)

Only the first race, but not an auspicious start for the British competitors vying for Team GB Paris Olympic selection.

Although Britain is qualified for the women’s ILCA 6, a team selection has still to be announced, and this event could be the deciding factor.

Best placed of the six GBR entries are Matilda Nichols in 32nd, and Daisy Collingbridge in 34th after the first race for the two flights.

Hannah Snellgrove, ranked 9th in the world, who earned Team GB a qualification spot to the Paris Olympics, is not competing . . . RYA asked to comment.

Just over a year ago Snellgrove suffered a huge setback with a back injury, consisting of two slipped discs. She recovered to finish top GBR competitor with a tenth place finish at the recent 2024 World Championships.

Flight winners Sunday in the women’s ILCA 6 were Elena Vorrobeva CRO and Viktorija Andrulyte LTU.

In the men’s ILCA 6 championship, after one race the winner was Konstantinos Portosalt GRE, second Nikolas Komianos GRE and third Alexandros Eleftheriadis GRE.

Britain’s only entry Jon Emmett placed 38th.

It was only in the afternoon that the sailors were able to launch and compete in the first rounds of the ILCA 6 championships. The ILCA 7 failed to complete a race.

Event hosted by Nautical Club of Kalamaki, Athens, Greece.

Two Places in women’s ILCA 6 and 2 places in men’s ILCA 7 for Paris 2024 are up for grabs for European sailors

Women – 2024 ILCA Senior European championship (110 entries) provisional

1st Yellow CRO 211951 – – Elena VOROBEVA – – 1 pts

1st Blue LTU 223702 – – Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 1 pts

3rd Yellow GER 221911 – – Julia BUESSELBERG – – 2 pts

3rd Blue GER 211211 – – Pia KUHLMANN – – 2 pts

5th Blue HUN 211551 – – Maria ERDI – – 3 pts

5th Yellow GRE 218121 – – Evangelia KARAGEORGOU – – 3 pts

7th Yellow DEN 215501 – – Anne-marie RINDOM – – 4 pts

7th Blue FRA 221001 – – Marie BARRUE – – 4 pts

9th Blue POL 217121 – – Agata BARWINSKA – – 5 pts

9th Yellow ESP 221373 – – Claudia ADÁN LLEDÓ – – 5 pts

11th Blue FRA 211861 – – Pernelle MICHON – – 6 pts

GBR Positions

63rd Yellow GBR 219894 – – Matilda NICHOLLS – – 32 pts

67th Yellow GBR 221584 – – Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 34 pts

85th Yellow GBR 223088 – – Iris SINGLETON – – 43 pts

103rd Blue GBR 212008 – – Samantha EDWARDS – – 52 pts

107th Yellow GBR 221854 – – Charlotte VIDELO – – 54 pts

109th Blue GBR 214960 – – Lucy DAVIS – – 55 pts

Men – 2024 ILCA Senior European championship (70 entries) provisional

1st GRE 221108 – – Konstantinos PORTOSALTE – – 1 pts

2nd GRE 221447 – – Nikolas KOMIANOS – – 2 pts

3rd GRE 208698 – – Alexandros ELEFTHERIADIS – – 3 pts

4th GRE 213364 – – Marios STATHAS – – 4 pts

5th MNE 217934 – – Pavle MUSIĆ – – 5 pts

6th GRE 221472 – – Stratis TZATZIMAKIS – – 6 pts

7th GRE 219690 – – Dionysios KALPOGIANNAKIS – – 7 pts

8th ESP 178504 – – Xavi TOUS – – 8 pts

9th CRO 211312 – – Max GJIDERA – – 9 pts

10th GRE 222036 – – Georgios KYPRAIOS – – 10 pts

GBR

38th GBR 216115 – – Jon EMMETT – – 38 pts

