Europe Class 2024 UK National Championship at Hayling Island SC

The Allen UK Europe Class 2024 National & Open Championships are at Hayling Island SC 31 May to 2 June 2024.

On-Line Entry is now open with a great early bird offer for entries received before 31 March 2024.

All early entrants will be eligible to a surprise prize ! So recommend you get them in early.

This former Olympic singlehander has surged back into the limelight in recent years and 50+ are expected for their National Open Championship at HISC.

Nine races are scheduled starting Friday 31 May through to Sunday 2 June.

Thursday 30 May is planned as a practice day with informal starts in Hayling Bay.

HISC has full Accomodation, Restaurant and Bar facilities available, but you are advised to book well in advance for the popular club accommodation . . . Details available here.

Sponsors for the championship are Allen Brothers and Synergy Marine.

Click here for entry and more information