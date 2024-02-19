Busy Ocean Globe Race Finish Line in Punta del Este

Busy Finish Line in Punta del Este – Three finishers within seven hours of each other.

L’Esprit d’équipe FR (85), Galiana WithSecure FI (06) and Outlaw AU (08) crossed the Punta del Este finish line on 18 February – within seven hours of each other.

The former Whitbread winner L’Esprit d’équipe finished at 07:12 UTC, Galiana WithSecure 09:58 UTC and Outlaw 14:28 UTC on 18 February after 35 days at sea.

Hard racing and completing the notorious Cape Horn passage – it’s now time for rest, relaxation and maintenance.

It was a rainy, nighttime arrival for the former Whitbread winner, L’Esprit d’équipe FR, as the wind built in a large rain squall for their Punta del Este finish.

Skippered by Les Sables d’Olonne sailor Lionel Regnier, this French yacht has a powerful historical link to the Whitbread Round the World Race – formerly known as “33 Export” in the 1981 Whitbread, then “L’Esprit d’Equipe” in 1985 when she won the Whitbread, and “Esprit de Liberté” in the 1989 race.

Crossing the line at 07:12 UTC after 35 days of racing, it was obvious how delighted the nine recently inducted Cape Horn sailors were.

In fact, most were so pleased with having made the infamous Cape Horn passage, they were sporting their new left earring hoops – a nod to the old sailing tradition of getting your left ear pierced when sailing eastwards past the horn.

They did it themselves with a bang!! while sailing north, apparently with a rusty nail, hammer and a piece of wood backing.

The crew will now be busy investigating issues with their mast which developed problems in the last week – so much so that they were concerned they might dismast, forcing more conservative sailing up the east coast.

They now sit sixth in line honours and 9th in IRC.

Just 2hr 46 minutes later, the resplendent Finnish yacht Galiana WithSecure FI graced the finish line at 09:58 UTC.

The classic Swan 55, the oldest yacht in the fleet and with national heritage status in Finland, flew three different sponsor spinnakers in the approach, while filming with a drone to capture the moment keeping their partners happy.

They have raced hard over the last 35 days – achieving 7th in line honours, and 3rd in IRC for this leg.



And then just 4.5 hours later, the Australian entrant Outlaw AU (08) crossed the line at 14:28 UTC.

The Baltic 55, previously raced in the 1985/86 Whitbread, as “Equity and Law“, was also flying her spinnaker.

She looked in perfect condition as if out for a Sunday sail instead of months in the grueling Southern Ocean. She slipped over the line in style, placing her in a provisional 8th in line honours and 7th IRC for Leg 3.

Translated 9 ITL who were forced to divert to the Falkland Islands to repair cracks in the hull, continue to make progress with the ongoing work, and hope to be back in the water by the 19th. They are determined to be in Punta del Este for the race start on 5 March.