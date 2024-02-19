ILCA Senior European Championships – Day 2 racing cancelled

No wind, no racing Monday, the second day of competition at the ILCA Senior European championships, hosted by Nautical Club of Kalamaki, Athens, Greece.

To date only one race has been completed for the men and women’s ILCA6 fleets, and none for the men’s ILCA7 fleet.

The plan for Tuesday is to have 3 races per fleet.

The event is important for the competitors not just for the European titles but for countries seeking qualification to the Paris Olympics.

Two places in the women’s ILCA 6 and 2 places in the men’s ILCA 7 for Paris 2024 are up for grabs for European competitors.

And of course there will also be competitors, including the British women, battling to be selected for their national team at the Games.

Women – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship (110 entries)

1st Yellow CRO 211951 – – Elena VOROBEVA – – 1 pts

1st Blue LTU 223702 – – Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 1 pts

3rd Yellow GER 221911 – – Julia BUESSELBERG – – 2 pts

3rd Blue GER 211211 – – Pia KUHLMANN – – 2 pts

Leading GBR Positions

63rd Yellow GBR 219894 – – Matilda NICHOLLS – – 32 pts

67th Yellow GBR 221584 – – Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 34 pts

Men – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship (70 entries)

1st GRE 221108 – – Konstantinos PORTOSALTE – – 1 pts

2nd GRE 221447 – – Nikolas KOMIANOS – – 2 pts

3rd GRE 208698 – – Alexandros ELEFTHERIADIS – – 3 pts

GBR

38th GBR 216115 – – Jon EMMETT – – 38 pts

Related Post:

ILCA Senior European championships – Difficult first day for GBR