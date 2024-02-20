The 15th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 started in glorious conditions on Monday 19 February off Fort Charlotte Antigua.

Sixty-four boats with over 500 sailors from all over the world took to the start for the non-stop 600nm race around 11 Caribbean islands.

The south easterly breeze gusting up to 17 knots produced a fast start to the Caribbean classic.

The Farr 100 Leopard 3 (MON) skippered by Joost Schuijff is leader on the water Tuesday 20 Feb at 06:15 with 347 NM to sail.



“It is always great to see the fleet all get away to a clear start,” commented RORC Race Director Steve Cole. “The RORC Race Team will be monitoring the fleet 24-7. All teams in the race will be greeted by the invaluable Caribbean 600 Volunteers with warm smiles and cold Carib beers.”

All yachts are fitted with a race tracker for the duration of the race and their progress can be followed at: https://caribbean600.rorc.org/tracking

The RORC Caribbean 600 forms part of the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Season Points Championships, the world’s largest offshore racing series.