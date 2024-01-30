Strong GBR presence for Fireball World Championships Down Under

The Fireball World Championship at Royal Geelong Yacht Club runs from 5 to 16 February 2024.

There ar currently 66 entries for the World series which opens with the 2024 Australian Championships 5th to 8th February, and the Worlds from 9th to 15th February.

Team GBR looks like the strongest team on paper boasting a lineup of World and European champions.

The standout contenders are Tom Gillard and Andrew Thompson, the current World and European Champion. Gillard is seeking a sixth Fireball World Championship.

Nearly 20 months since the last World Championship in Ireland, the Fireball fleet is gearing up for a spectacular showdown, featuring 66 entries, including three containers from Europe and a multitude of loaned boats, taking on the Australian fleet.

Challenging Gillard will be two-time world champion DJ Edwards. with his crew Vyv Townend boasting an impressive five Fireball World Championships himself.

The rest of the British contingent features the like of Dave Hall and Paul Constable, and Vince Horey with Richard Pepperdine, who bring formidable competition, each with a rich racing pedigree. With Horey fresh from a second-place finish at the European Championships in September.

European Entries for the 2024 Fireball World Championship

CZE 15109 Johanka and Jakub Napravnik Koran

CZE 14827 Petr Koran and Jan Will

CZE 15141 Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica

CZE 15163 Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr

CZE 15131 Pavel Winkler and An Other

CZE 15095 Ladislav Vomacko and Jiri Gemperle

FRA 14673 Esteban Hernandez and An Other

FRA 14793 Jean Francois Nouel and Alexis Nouel

FRA 15081 Devaux Florence and An Other

FRA 11059 Denis Hernandez and An Other

GBR 15086 Allan Tyler and Christina Tyler

GBR 14798 Nicholas Rees and Eveline Schotte

GBR 15145 Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher

GBR 14872 Barbara Newson and Guy Newson

GBR 15122 Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson

GBR 15155 David Hall and Paul Constable

GBR 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott

GBR 15133 Kevin Hope and William Cook

GBR 15120 Vincent Horey and Richard Pepperdine

GBR 15144 Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend

IRL 14915 Frank Miller and Ed Butler

IRL 15017 Adrian Lee and Ossian Geraghty

ITA 15054 Fabio Palermi and Adriana Curcio

SUI 15063 Mianne Erne and An Other

SUI 14859 Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer

SUI 14897 Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg

SUI 15090 Mona Venhoda and Elena Landerer