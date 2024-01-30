ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Wearn on track to successfully defend title

Matt Wearn takes an eight point lead into the ILCA 7 World Championship Medal race on Wednesday.

Although the top three, Wearn, Tomasgaard and Becket, failed to win either of the two final fleet races, but they did enough to open a 20 point lead and lock-in the podium medal places.

Aussie Wearn after a 2, 4 now leads with 22 pts, eight ahead of Norway’s Hermann Tomasgaard (3, -21) and nine ahead of Britain’s Micky Beckett (12, 2).

These three have a 20 pt advantage over the pack lead by Philipp Buhl of Germany who won the final race, and Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus who won the penultimate race.

The gold medal race – double points and non-discardable – will decide the final Title podum places.

There will also be a final fleet race for which will settle the seven Olympic country qualification places on offer. All of the countries involved in the medal race are already qualified for Paris 2024.

Conditions were in the 25-30 knot range with steep waves and a lot a sea weed on the courses, and are expected to be similar for Wednesday.

Other GBR competitors are Sam Whaley (BFD, 16) in 18 overall, Dan Whiteley (26, 19) 45 overall. James Percival-Cooke is 9th in the Silver fleet and Finley Dickinson 21st.

ILCA 7 2024 Mens Worlds – Gold Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (152 entries)



Full results available here . . .