iQFOiL World Championships draw a blank on Day 1

The 212 Olympic windsurfers gathered in Lanzarote for the 2024 iQFOiL World Championships will have to try again Tuesday for their first races.

There was insufficient wind on Day 1 and the opening races are now programmed for Tuesday, starting at 11:00 island time.

The Race Committee actually spent many hours on the water, and the 94 women and 118 men all took to the water after 11:00 Monday morning.

Early morning conditions were good for the slalom with a breeze of 7 to 8, sometimes nine knots, but unfortunately it died away just before the start of the countdown. The wind disappeared and the fleet returned to shore and wait for better conditions.

Although the wind increased periodically in strength but never quite reaching the minimum, and at 16:00hrs racing was postponed for the day.

For Tuesday the first start of the day has been brought forward to 11:00 local time.

Not only are the world titles at stake but country qualifying placed for the Paris Olympic Games are on offer, and for some nations it is a selection trial for their Olympic teams.

Team GB has already announced its selections to the Paris Games . . . Emma Wilson the world bronze medallist and Sam Sills who qualified Great Britain at last August’s World Championships in the Hague. Both are ranked 5th in the world rankings.

They are both at Lanzarote’s Marina Rubicóne together with Islay Watson, Alice Read, Lucy Kenyon and Jennie Roberts in the women, and Duncan Monaghan, Finn Hawkins, Max Beaman, Boris Shaw, Andy Brown, Charlie Dixon and Matt Barton in the men.