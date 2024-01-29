AC37 – Confusion surrounds ETNZ final Foil development

ETNZ have just launched their final test foil twice . . . At least according to media reports.

Tom Morris of Mozzy Sails looks at the confusion and speculation around the America’s Cup defender’s recent flurry of boat testing in New Zealand.

In Tom’s video analysis he claims that the second foil is not a new foil, and explaines the thinking behind this conclusion.

But don’t let that confusion misdirect you from the really interesting features packed in to this newest foil wing.

Recon video and photos credit to Recon Photographer / @America’s Cup