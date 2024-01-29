ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Wearn, Beckett and Tomasgaard nip-and-tuck for Title

The battle for the ILCA 7 World title remains within the grasp of the top three after the first day of gold fleet racing.

Matt Wearn of Australia leads by one point from Britain’s Mickey Beckett, with Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway in third, four points off the lead.

Tomasgaard won the first gold fleet race, with Tonci Stipanovic CRO second and Beckett third, Wearn posted his worst result to date in 11th.

In the second race Wearn bounced back to take his third win of the series, with Beckett in second and Filip Jurišic CRO third . . . Tomasgaard finishing sixth.

Overall the leading trio have opened a 21 point gap over the pack, with Jonatan Vadnai HUN (4, 10) moving into fourth, Thomas Saunders NZL (9, -13) in fifth and Jurišic (-39, 3) sixth.

There is one more day of fleet racing, with a possible two races, before the top ten sail the Medal race. Forecast for Adelaide is expected to be similar full-on conditions over the two final days.

Britain’s Sam Whaley (8, -29) is in 15th and Dan Whiteley 51st after two blck flags.



Outside of the title battle, competition for Olympic berths is paramount with seven spots available at this event.

Among countries still to qualify are the USA, Canada, Denmark, Sweden and Brazil.

ILCA 7 2024 Mens Worlds – Gold Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (152 entries)

Full results available here . . .