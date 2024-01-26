ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Beckett takes 30% Post-Race Penalty after Protest

Mickey Beckett took a 30% Post-Race Penalty, after being protested in Race 1 of the ILCA 7 World Championships.

After winnning the first blue flight race Thursday, Beckett was protested by Ilija Markovic of Montenegro.

During the arbitration meeting, Beckett took a 30% Post-Race Penalty in accordance with RRS T1(a), and the protest was withdrawn.

This dropped Beckett from 1st to 16th in race 1 and from 7th to 28th overall after the first two races.

In another protest New Zealander George Gautrey was protested by Finn Alexander of Australia, and also took a 30% Post-Race Penalty which resulted in his dropping from 3rd to 18th in Race 2 red flight, and is now placed 26th overall.

ILCA 7 2024 Mens Worlds – Leaders after 2 races and protest decisions (152 entries)

1st NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS Luke Elliott – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd GER Philipp Buhl – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

4th CRO Filip Jurišic – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

5th AUS Matt Wearn – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

6th CHI Clemente Seguel Lacámara – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

7th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

8th ARG Francisco Guaragna Rigonat – – 3 8 – – 11 pts

9th NOR Christoffer Sřrlie – – 4 7 – – 11 pts

10th IRL Finn Lynch – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

Full results available here . . .