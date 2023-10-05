Bermuda Gold Cup – Berntsson, Canfield, Price and Williams advance to semifinals

Instead of building on the momentum of an exciting day of racing, the Bermuda Gold Cup is being postponed for two days due to the threat of Tropical Storm Philippe.

The Bermuda Weather Service issued a bulletin Wednesday evening stating that the closest point of approach to Bermuda within the next 72 hours (three days).

Given the forecast, Principal Race Officer David Campbell-James completed the rounds robin and then rolled into the quarterfinals.

A total of 40 races were held in an easterly wind of 12 to 15 knots on Hamilton Harbour.

For the quarterfinals, Johnnie Berntsson chose to race Egnot-Johnson, Monnin picked Price, Canfield selected Brady and Williams raced Borch.

Britain’s Ian Williams’ Chinaone.Ningbo team took care of Borch in three races.

While Taylor Canfield USA seems well on his way to defending the title he won in 2020, the last time the Bermuda Gold Cup was held. He defeated Gavin Brady USA 3-1 and is happy with the way the crew is progressing.

Berntsson SWE , Canfield USA, Price AUS and Williams GBR advance to the semifinals now taking place at Royal Bermuda Yacht Club on Saturday morning in the hope of sailable conditions.

Bermuda Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round

Match 1: Berntsson Racing Team defeated KNOTS Racing, 3.25-0

Match 2: Down Under Racing defeated Capvis Swiss Match Racing Team, 3-2

Match 3: Stars+Stripes Team USA defeated True Blue Racing, 3-1

Match 4: Chinaone.Ningbo defeated Borch Racing Team, 3-0