Gimson and Burnett set Nacra 17 Guinness World Record

Gimson and Burnett achieve Guinness World Record sailing from Northern Ireland to Scotland, while campaigning for climate change awareness.

Fresh from securing a silver medal at the World Championships in Holland, Olympic sailing champions John Gimson and Anna Burnett set their sights on a new challenge . . .

Breaking the record for a cross-channel voyage from Northern Ireland’s Ballyholme Yacht Club to Scotland’s Portpatrick aboard their Nacra 17.

Their journey started at approximately 11:30 am, and remarkably, they reached Scotland’s shores in a mere 1 hour, 30 minutes, and 41 seconds.

This crossing outpaced a record set back in 1995 by Ian Wilson and Johnny Mullan, fellow members of Ballyholme Yacht Club, who completed the crossing in 1 hour, 41 minutes, and 28 seconds on a Tornado Catamaran.



Yet, their mission extended beyond just breaking a record.

John and Anna were firm in their commitment to shedding light on the urgent issue of climate change.

Their cause was strengthened by the support of Artemis Foiling Technology, an organization dedicated to decarbonizing the maritime sector, advocating sustainable shipping practices, and pioneering eco-friendly passenger ferries in Belfast.

Gimson and Burnett are preparing to represent Britain in the Nacra 17 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.