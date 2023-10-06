RS800 Rope4Boats Inland Championship – 2023 winners McEwen and Shone

Luke McEwen and Hugh Shone winners of the 2023 RS800 Rope4Boats Inland Championship.

After an opening day at Grafham Water SC which prduced three different winners . . . Bryan Ormond / Anna Ormond, Liz Watton / Christopher Williams and James Penty / Eddie Grayson, all was still to play for on day 2.

Sunday morning brought unexpectedly warm weather for October’s start, coupled with a steady breeze of 12-15 knots, setting the stage for three more races.

The fleet remained closely matched, but the results took a familiar turn, likely due to the steadier wind.

McEwen and Shone secured a perfect score for day two and overall victory with 8 pts, leaving the fleet to decide the other podium places.

These went to Blake and Brett Tudor with 19 pts and James Penty and Eddie Grayson with 21 pts, from a tight chasing pack.

RS800 Rope4Boats 2023 Inland Championship

1st Luke McEwen / Hugh Shone Royal Lymington YC – – 8 pts

2nd Blake Tudor / Brett Tudor Brightlingsea SC – – 19 pts

3rd James Penty / Eddie Grayson Beaver SC – – 21 pts

4th Martin Orton / Ian Brooks Chichester YC – – 22 pts

5th Bryan Ormond / Anna Ormond QMSC – – 23 pts

6th Liz Watton / Christopher Williams LLSC – – 26 pts

7th Peter Curtis / James Curtis Grafham Water SC – – 27 pts

8th Fred Lord / Louise Gale Carsington SC – – 29 pts

9th Alistair Hodgson / Ella Spain Draycote Water SC – – 31 pts

10th Rob Mawdsley / Oscar Morgan Harris HISC – – 39 pts

11th Stephen Brown / Philip Bairstow Ullswater YC – – 51 pts