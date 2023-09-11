RS300 National Championship – McVicar by the closest of margins

Harry McVicar from Draycote Water SC is the 2023 RS300 Nationaal Champion.
McVicer won with the closest of possible results, with a final race win which took him into the overall lead and waiting to see if another race would be possible.
The water turned to glass, with only vague and inconsistent pockets of breeze in parts of the race area.
Eventually, abandonment was signalled and boats were towed home.
The closest fought championship for some time was brought to an end and a new champion was crowned – he’d been trying long enough, 10 times to be exact!
The final result saw McVicar and Richard Hanby tied on 15 pts, with advantage to McVicar on count-back. In third was David Acres, fourth Liam Willis and fifth Steve Sallis.
Dovey YC were excellent hosts, dealing with an incredibly challenging set of conditions to run racing.
RS300 National Championship – Final overall after 9 races (21 entries)
1st 523 Harry McVicar – Draycote Water SC – – 4 1 6 1 3 10 3 2 1 – – 15 pts
2nd 545 Richard Hanby – Beaver SC – – 5 3 1 3 5 3 2 1 2 – – 15 pts
3rd 544 David Acres – Emsworth SC – – 3 4 7 5 7 2 1 10 14 – – 29 pts
4th 421 Liam Willis – Lymington Town SC – – 2 7 5 6 9 5 4 6 12 – – 35 pts
5th 476 Steve Sallis – Hykeham SC – – 16 13 3 2 1 6 7 7 10 – – 36 pts
6th 347 Will Powell – Stokes Bay SC – – 8 16 4 4 2 9 9 4 8 – – 39 pts
7th 556 Peter Mackin – Stokes Bay SC – – 7 2 8 8 4 13 6 9 6 – – 41 pts
8th 520 Luke South – Emsworth SC – – 6 5 10 16 12 7 10 3 3 – – 44 pts
9th 519 Thomas Moore – Shropshire SC – – 9 17 15 7 6 1 11 13 11 – – 58 pts
10th 403 Mark Schuerch – Hykeham SC – – 10 6 22 19 10 4 18 5 7 – – 60 pts
11th 528 Paul Watson – Y Felinheli Llanfairfechan SC – – 1 11 13 17 15 22 14 8 4 – – 66 pts
12th 354 Mark Newton – West Lancashire YC – – 17 12 11 9 8 8 5 17 15 – – 68 pts
13th 452 Richard Hargreaves – Stewartby SC – – 13 10 2 10 14 17 12 22 9 – – 70 pts
14th 524 Matt Sargent – Emsworth SC – – 22 8 12 11 13 11 19 16 13 – – 84 pts
15th 457 Sam Davy – Hykeham SC – – 22 22 17 14 11 14 13 11 5 – – 85 pts
16th 530 Tim Le Couilliard – King George SC – – 14 9 9 13 19 12 16 22 22 – – 92 pts
17th 473 Alex Watkins – Haversham SC – – 11 15 18 15 18 15 8 15 17 – – 96 pts
18th 537 Ben Heppenstall – Whitefriars SC – – 12 18 14 20 17 18 17 14 16 – – 108 pts
19th 313 Ben Green – Lymington Town SC – – 15 14 20 18 20 16 15 12 19 – – 109 pts
20th 450 Mark Henman – South Shields SC – – 19 19 16 12 16 19 20 18 18 – – 118 pts
21st 532 Cheryl Wood – Penine SC – – 18 20 19 21 21 20 21 19 20 – – 137 pts