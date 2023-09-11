RS300 National Championship – McVicar by the closest of margins

Harry McVicar from Draycote Water SC is the 2023 RS300 Nationaal Champion.

McVicer won with the closest of possible results, with a final race win which took him into the overall lead and waiting to see if another race would be possible.

The water turned to glass, with only vague and inconsistent pockets of breeze in parts of the race area.

Eventually, abandonment was signalled and boats were towed home.

The closest fought championship for some time was brought to an end and a new champion was crowned – he’d been trying long enough, 10 times to be exact!

The final result saw McVicar and Richard Hanby tied on 15 pts, with advantage to McVicar on count-back. In third was David Acres, fourth Liam Willis and fifth Steve Sallis.

Dovey YC were excellent hosts, dealing with an incredibly challenging set of conditions to run racing.

RS300 National Championship – Final overall after 9 races (21 entries)

1st 523 Harry McVicar – Draycote Water SC – – 4 1 6 1 3 10 3 2 1 – – 15 pts

2nd 545 Richard Hanby – Beaver SC – – 5 3 1 3 5 3 2 1 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 544 David Acres – Emsworth SC – – 3 4 7 5 7 2 1 10 14 – – 29 pts

4th 421 Liam Willis – Lymington Town SC – – 2 7 5 6 9 5 4 6 12 – – 35 pts

5th 476 Steve Sallis – Hykeham SC – – 16 13 3 2 1 6 7 7 10 – – 36 pts

6th 347 Will Powell – Stokes Bay SC – – 8 16 4 4 2 9 9 4 8 – – 39 pts

7th 556 Peter Mackin – Stokes Bay SC – – 7 2 8 8 4 13 6 9 6 – – 41 pts

8th 520 Luke South – Emsworth SC – – 6 5 10 16 12 7 10 3 3 – – 44 pts

9th 519 Thomas Moore – Shropshire SC – – 9 17 15 7 6 1 11 13 11 – – 58 pts

10th 403 Mark Schuerch – Hykeham SC – – 10 6 22 19 10 4 18 5 7 – – 60 pts

11th 528 Paul Watson – Y Felinheli Llanfairfechan SC – – 1 11 13 17 15 22 14 8 4 – – 66 pts

12th 354 Mark Newton – West Lancashire YC – – 17 12 11 9 8 8 5 17 15 – – 68 pts

13th 452 Richard Hargreaves – Stewartby SC – – 13 10 2 10 14 17 12 22 9 – – 70 pts

14th 524 Matt Sargent – Emsworth SC – – 22 8 12 11 13 11 19 16 13 – – 84 pts

15th 457 Sam Davy – Hykeham SC – – 22 22 17 14 11 14 13 11 5 – – 85 pts

16th 530 Tim Le Couilliard – King George SC – – 14 9 9 13 19 12 16 22 22 – – 92 pts

17th 473 Alex Watkins – Haversham SC – – 11 15 18 15 18 15 8 15 17 – – 96 pts

18th 537 Ben Heppenstall – Whitefriars SC – – 12 18 14 20 17 18 17 14 16 – – 108 pts

19th 313 Ben Green – Lymington Town SC – – 15 14 20 18 20 16 15 12 19 – – 109 pts

20th 450 Mark Henman – South Shields SC – – 19 19 16 12 16 19 20 18 18 – – 118 pts

21st 532 Cheryl Wood – Penine SC – – 18 20 19 21 21 20 21 19 20 – – 137 pts