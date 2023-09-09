SailGP – Rig Collapse for Team New Zealand

The New Zealand SailGP Team suffered a wing collapse on the first day of SailGP racing in Saint-Tropez, France.

Shortly after the finish of the third race of the day, the big-wing rig collapsed. No crew were reported injured.

Team New Zealand had finished the three races tied for the overall event lead with Denmark on 21 pts.

“Following the final race on the opening day of the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez, New Zealand’s wing collapsed. No injuries were sustained and damage to the boat is currently being assessed. Further details will be provided as soon as they become available.”

More news as received.

