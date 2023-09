Saturday, September 10, the first day of SailGP racing in Saint-Tropez with the racing scheduled to start at 12:30 BST (13:30 CEST).

You can watch the Saint-Tropez SailGP Race Day 1 action using the You Tube live stream below.

This stream may be blocked in some regions due to broadcast restrictions.

Saint-Tropez SailGP Race Day 1