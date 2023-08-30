SailGP puts name up in lights for ‘We Are Racing’ Europe launch

SailGP launched its Season 4 ‘We Are Racing’ Global Brand Campaign with a week-long digital 3D OOH immersive full screen takeover at the world-renowned Piccadilly Lights, the largest advertising display in Europe.

To unveil the new campaign, Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team strategist Hannah Mills OBE, and fellow Emirates GBR athlete and Olympic rowing gold medalist Matt Gotrel MBE arrived in Piccadilly Circus in full race kit to surprise and delight gathering fans in London.

The Piccadilly Lights activation also celebrates SailGP’s new UK broadcaster with ITV becoming the latest home of SailGP and the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team.

Fans can stream all the events live on ITVX with highlights from each event available the following week. For the first time, highlights from one of SailGP’s showcase events in Saint-Tropez will be shown on ITV1.

The launch in central London comes as the global championship begins its European leg.

Kicking off with the third event of the season in Saint-Tropez on 9-10 September, before Grands Prix in Taranto, Italy, 23-24 September and Andalucia-Cádiz, 14-15 October.

As part of the first phase of the season-long brand campaign, SailGP also unveiled new team identities for the national teams competing in the league.

Tying in with the league’s strategy to put fans at its heart, the new identities provide an opportunity to drive deeper engagement with fans and build greater national affiliation to the teams – particularly with a younger audience – helping to grow the teams’ fan base.

Recent Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix winner Diego Botin’s Spain SailGP Team has been relaunched as ‘Los Gallos’ after the team was nicknamed the young roosters by Spanish fans.

And France SailGP Team becomes ‘Les Bleus’, due to the historical nickname given to many French sporting teams of the past and present.

