8 Metre World Championship Day 1- Severe weather conditions

The World Championship of the 8 Metre Class has officially begun with 20 yachts from nine nations to compete from Monday 28 August to Saturday 2 September 2023.

Due to the severe weather conditions in Liguria for day 1, racing is postponed until Tuesday.

The fleet present at Yacht Club Italiano di Genova is extremely heterogeneous with the boats present having a considerable difference in age with the oldest hull from 1910 (the Swiss Silhouette by Daniel C. Heine).

And the more recent, Mirabelle from 2013, owned by the Australian Peter Harburg – among other things owner of the 100′ Black Jack, winner of the line honors of the Giraglia 2023.

Today the 8 Metre Class, which in its long history has involved some of the most important naval architects of all time, is widespread in northern Europe and can count on over 100 perfectly restored hulls around the world.

2023 World Championship Entry List