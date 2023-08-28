Greek team on Melx III win 5.5 Metre German Open . . . Ali Baba are German champions. Event held at Tutzing on Starnberger See, hosted by the Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club.

Melx III (GRE 5) of Stavros PAPAGIANNOPOULOS, Yannis MITAKIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS has won the 2023 5.5 Metre German Open at Tutzing on Starnberger See, hosted by the Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club.

Ali Baba (GER 125) of Wolf-Eberhard RICHTER, Beata KALLKOWSKI and Bernd SELIG took second and became German Champions, while No Stress (SUI 201) of Jörg SONNTAG, Olaf SCHULZ and Jacob REK was third.



Sunday was a bleak day on the lake in contrast to the previous two days, with low cloud, incessant rain and low temperatures.

After a brief postponement the fleet of 15 boats was sent out for a 12.00 start.

Only one race was sailed to complete the series and it was down to Melx III and Ali Baba to take the overall win.

Ali Baba looked to have the better of the start and covered Melx III all around the course to cross the line first.

Melx III crossed second with No Stress crossing third, but then it transpired that Ali Baba was UFD at the start, along with Lady Luv (GER 8) of Manfred PÖSCHL Johannes BANDTLOW and Peter WACHS), who both crossed early near the pin.

This gave the overall win back to the Greek team.

Racing continues in Tutzing for the Enoshima Trophy for boats still conforming to the rules in place at the time the 5.5 Metre was an Olympic class.

The 5.5mR World Championship runs from 24-29 September in Porto Cervo, with 34 entries so far.

German Open 5.5mR – Final results after 7 races:

1st GRE 5 Stavros PAPAGIANNOPOULOS – – 8 pts

2nd GER 125 Wolf-Eberhard RICHTER – – 11 pts

3rd SUI 201 Jörg SONNTAG – – 20 pts

4th ITA 36 Guido TOMMASI – – 25 pts

5th GER 107 Johannes SCHMEDERER – – 32 pts

6th GER 120 Susanne STRUTH – – 37 pts

7th ITA 33 Fabrizio CAVAZZA – – 39 pts

8th GER 8 Manfred PÖSCHL – – 45 pts

9th GER 12 Gerd AUGUSTIN – – 47 pts

10th GER 64 Luis TARABOCHIA – – 51 pts

11th GER 117 Stefan VOLKMANN – – 53 pts

12th GER 111 Joachim FLUHRER – – 63 pts

13th GER 65 Odin GRUPE – – 66 pts

14th GER 84 Pia MATSCHEROTH-BRODWURM – – 76 pts

15th GER 110 Kaspar STUBENRAUCH – – 91 pts

