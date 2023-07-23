Selden Masts 2023 Solo Class National Championship – Day 1

Day 1 of the Selden Masts 2023 Solo Class National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

Only 60 of the 98 entered for the event decided to brave the conditions, something they most likely regreated as the sun put in a late appearance, and with 20ish knots of breeze some good sailing was had on Hayling Bay.

Ben Flower of Paignton SC won the first race and then finished second behind Charlie Cumbley (3, 1) of the host club to take the overnight lead.

Oliver Davenport (2, 3) of Northampton SC was in the mix keeping them honest to complete the day 1 podium trio on 5 pts.

In fourth overall is Jamie Morgan (5, 4) from Rutland SC, tied on 9 pts with Richard Lovering (4, 5), then in sixth Guy Mayger (6, 8) tied on 14 pts with Martin Frary (7, 7).

Monday will see two more races, with the wind expected to be Northerly and a bit on the light side, which could shake-up the leaders.

2023 Solo Class National Championship – Day 1 Leaders after 2 races (98 entries)

1st 5524 Ben Flower Paignton SC – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 6021 Charlie Cumbley HISC/TCYC – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd 6061 Oliver Davenport Northampton – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

4th 6064 Jamie Morgan Rutland SC – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th 5831 Richard Lovering HISC/ WYC – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

6th 5691 Guy Mayger HISC – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

7th 6057 Martin frary HISC – – 7 7 – – 14 pts

8th 5897 Ian Hopwood Bassenthwaite SC – – 9 6 – – 15 pts

9th 5781 Alex Butler HISC – – 11 10 – – 21 pts

10th 5966 Tim law Salcombe – – 13 9 – – 22 pts

11th 6074 Chris Brown Draycote – – 10 12 – – 22 pts

12th 5938 James Goodfellow Weston SC – – 8 17 – – 25 pts

13th 5914 Paul Davis Lymington Town SC – – 12 13 – – 25 pts

14th 6079 Michael Hicks Salcombe – – 17 14 – – 31 pts

15th 5502 Robert Gullan HISC – – 16 21 – – 37 pts

16th 5546 Olly Turner Salcombe YC – – 18 19 – – 37 pts

17th 6043 Kevan Gibb Largo Bay SC – – 26 15 – – 41 pts

18th 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC – – 15 26 – – 41 pts

19th 649 Ted Bakker WV Randmeer – – 25 16 – – 41 pts

20th 6088 Iain Peter Mcgregor Salcombe YC – – 22 23 – – 45 pts

Full results here . . .