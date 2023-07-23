32m Ultim Trimaran SVR Lazartigue first to Fastnet Rock

The 32m Ultim Trimaran SVR Lazartigue, skippered by François Gabart, is the first boat to round the Fastnet Rock.

Second round was Ultim Banque Populaire of Skipper Armel Le Cleac’H . . .both are sailing at 30+ knots.

100 yachts are reported to have retired after the first night Ofthe Rolex Fastnet 2023 . . .



News Updates:

Thomas Ruyant and Morgan Lagravière turned around Saturday evening shortly after 10 p.m. after sustaining damage aboard FOR PEOPLE. They were to the South East of Start Point, at the exit of Weymouth Bay.

The duo were leading the IMOCA fleet in the 50th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race. The two sailors are fine and are bringing their sailboat back to port.

The wind and sea conditions had continued to strengthen with nightfall, and FOR PEOPLE was sailing in nearly 30 knots of wind from the South West on a strong sea and with waves of nearly 3 meters.