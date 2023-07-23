Rolex Fastnet Race – SVR Lazartigue take Multihull Line Honours in New Record

The 32m Ultim Trimaran SVR Lazartigue, skippered by François Gabart has taken Multihull Line Honours in Cherbourg finish.



SVR Lazartigue had an elapsed time of 1 day 8 hours 38 minutes and 27 seconds, for the 50th Edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

This bettered the outright Multihull Race record, set by skippers Charles Caudrelier and Franck Cammas of Maxi Edmond de Rothschild in 2021 by 36 minutes and 27 seconds.



The crew onboard the Ultim Trimaran SVR Lazartigue celebrate their record-breaking win of the 50th Edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

After a tough first 24 hours conditions have abated in the English Channel and Celtic Sea.

Sunday afternoon the Seven Stones lightvessel between Land’s End and the Scilly Isles was reporting 17 knots from 250°.

This had dropped to 15 by Sunday evening, with the wind in the western English Channel typically 10-15 knots.