Grand Masters Cockerill and Williamson win Tasar Nationals

The final day of the Tasar Nationals at Paignton saw Steve Cockerill and Graham Williamson claim the Championship Title with a a clean-sweep of the final three races.
In addition the Stokes Bay / Hayling Island pair claimed the Tasar 120+ years Grand Master title.
Paul and Bronwyn Ridgeway of Leigh and Lowton SC followed them in second place, with Jeremy and Suzanne Hawkins of Porthpean SC completing the podium places and taking the Masters 100+ years title.
In fourth place were David and Fiona Sayce of Hayling Island to assist the club in winning the Team award.
The event was hosted by Paignton SC with prizes sponsored by Rooster Sailing.
No doubt Cockerill and Williamson will now be in training for theTasar World Championships in Melbourne 2 to 9 January 2024.
2023 Tasar Nationals – Final after 8 races
1st 2831 Steve Cockerill and Graham Williamson, Stokes Bay SC/ HISC – – 7 pts
2nd 2975 Paul Ridgway and Bronwyn Ridgway, Leigh and Lowton SC – – 14 pts
3rd 2973 Jeremy Hawkins and Suzanne Hawkins, Porthpean SC – – 17 pts
4th 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce, HISC – – 20 pts
5th 175 lan Swann and Spike Danials, HISC – – 30 pts
6th 2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins, Whitstable YC – – 33 pts
7th 2972 Stephan Heim and Susanne Schwickert, Paderborner YC – – 35 pts
8th 2628 Malcolm Davies and Alan Goule, TCYC/PSC – – 45 pts
9th 298 Constantijn Udo and Jan Slotemaker, De Put – – 50 pts
10th 2518 Nicky Griffin and Jon Heissig, Llangorse SC – – 50 pts
11th 742 Patrick Seyler and Sarah Desjonqueres, Porthpean SC – – 51 pts
12th 2816 Neil Spacagna and Steve Eustice, Babbacombe Corinthian – – 63 pts
13th 1167 John Lawton and Andy Probert, Babbacombe Corinthian – – 67 pts
14th 2935 Liz Pescod and Roger Pescod, Queen Mary SC – – 69 pts
15th 269 Wayne Hancox and Claire Geoghegan, Grafham – – 84 pts
16th 2640 Stuart Moon and Adrian Pope, Babbacombe – – 104 pts
17th 222 Graeme Burton and Chris Larkin, Downs SC – – 114 pts
17th 104 Peter Bell and Timothy Simons, Castle Cove SC – – 114 pts