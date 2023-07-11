Grand Masters Cockerill and Williamson win Tasar Nationals

The final day of the Tasar Nationals at Paignton saw Steve Cockerill and Graham Williamson claim the Championship Title with a a clean-sweep of the final three races.

In addition the Stokes Bay / Hayling Island pair claimed the Tasar 120+ years Grand Master title.

Paul and Bronwyn Ridgeway of Leigh and Lowton SC followed them in second place, with Jeremy and Suzanne Hawkins of Porthpean SC completing the podium places and taking the Masters 100+ years title.

In fourth place were David and Fiona Sayce of Hayling Island to assist the club in winning the Team award.

The event was hosted by Paignton SC with prizes sponsored by Rooster Sailing.

No doubt Cockerill and Williamson will now be in training for theTasar World Championships in Melbourne 2 to 9 January 2024.

2023 Tasar Nationals – Final after 8 races

1st 2831 Steve Cockerill and Graham Williamson, Stokes Bay SC/ HISC – – 7 pts

2nd 2975 Paul Ridgway and Bronwyn Ridgway, Leigh and Lowton SC – – 14 pts

3rd 2973 Jeremy Hawkins and Suzanne Hawkins, Porthpean SC – – 17 pts

4th 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce, HISC – – 20 pts

5th 175 lan Swann and Spike Danials, HISC – – 30 pts

6th 2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins, Whitstable YC – – 33 pts

7th 2972 Stephan Heim and Susanne Schwickert, Paderborner YC – – 35 pts

8th 2628 Malcolm Davies and Alan Goule, TCYC/PSC – – 45 pts

9th 298 Constantijn Udo and Jan Slotemaker, De Put – – 50 pts

10th 2518 Nicky Griffin and Jon Heissig, Llangorse SC – – 50 pts

11th 742 Patrick Seyler and Sarah Desjonqueres, Porthpean SC – – 51 pts

12th 2816 Neil Spacagna and Steve Eustice, Babbacombe Corinthian – – 63 pts

13th 1167 John Lawton and Andy Probert, Babbacombe Corinthian – – 67 pts

14th 2935 Liz Pescod and Roger Pescod, Queen Mary SC – – 69 pts

15th 269 Wayne Hancox and Claire Geoghegan, Grafham – – 84 pts

16th 2640 Stuart Moon and Adrian Pope, Babbacombe – – 104 pts

17th 222 Graeme Burton and Chris Larkin, Downs SC – – 114 pts

17th 104 Peter Bell and Timothy Simons, Castle Cove SC – – 114 pts