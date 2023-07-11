Sailors’ Thoughts after Day 2 of Paris 2024 Test Event

All ten Olympic sailing classes on the water for Day 3 of the Paris 2024 Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.

After two days of racing for the ILCA 6 and 7, 470 dinghy, and the men and women’s Kites, Tuesday will see the remaining five Olympic classes start their racing at the Paris 2024 sailing venue.

This will bring the high speed 49er, 49erFX skiffs, the foiling multihull Nacra 17 and the foiling iQFOil boards into the mix.

Video via World Sailing TV

2023 Paris Test Event Schedule

Related Post:

Olympic Test Event – Day 2 Results