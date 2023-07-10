Olympic Test Event – Day 2 Results

Day 2 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.

Monday, all five of the classes scheduled to race – ILCA 7, ILCA 6, 470 dinghy, and the men and women’s Kites completed their races.

The women’s Kite completed four races, while the men did three and both are back on schedule.

In the women’s Kite, Lauriane Nolot (2, 1, -7, 1) of France leads with 4 pts, one point ahead of Britain’s Eleanor Aldridge (1, 2,-11, 2). Daniela Moroz (-12, 5, 3, 3) of the USA in third place with 11 pts.

In the men’s Kite, Axel Mazella (1 -DNF, 1) of France keeps his lead with 7 pts while Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is second (4, 3, -16) on 9 pts. In third place is Maks Zakowski (2, 2, -8) of Poland.

Britain’s Micky Becket (2, 4) leads the mens ILCA 7, with Pavlos Kontides (3, 5) discarding his early 20th to move into second with 10 pts.

Jean Baptiste Bernaz (1, 2) of France was another moving up with, now third on 11 pts. The other race winner was Pedro Luis Fernandez of Porto Rica who is in 23rd place.

In the women’s ILCA 6, Viktorija Andrulytė (2, 1) of Lithuania takes the lead on 12 pts, with Switzerland’s Maud Jayet (4, -14) second with 14 pts.

Third is Italy’s Chiara Benini Floriani (15, 5) tied on 15 pts with Marit Bouwmeester (11, -12) of the Netherlands.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (10, 11) improved to 13th place with 33 pts.

In the mixed 470 event, Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss (3, 1) of the USA take the lead with 5 pts.



Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (4, -8) of Spain slip to second on 7 pts and Germany’s Malte and Anastaysia Winkel (1, 3) third with 8 pts.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (10, -15) drop two places to 13th with 32 pts.

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard(42 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 2 4 – – 8 pts

2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 20 2 3 5 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 1 2 – – 11 pts

4th IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 4 8 – – 11 pts

5th AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 5 10 – – 13 pts

6th POR Eduardo Marques 5 3 BFD 16 – – 24 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 5 DNF 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 4 3 16 – – 9 pts

3rd POL Maks Zakowski 7 2 2 8 – – 11 pts

4th SLO Toni Vodisek 8 3 1 11 – – 12 pts

5th BRA Bruno Lobo 6 6 4 5 – – 15 pts

6th AUT Valentin Bontus 4 9 8 4 – – 16 pts

Kite Women – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 7 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 11 2 – – 5 pts

3rd USA Daniela Moroz 12 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

4th NED Annelous Lammerts 4 4 6 4 – – 12 pts

5th GER Leonie Meyer 3 6 4 11 – – 13 pts

6th SUI Elena Lengwiler 5 DNF 1 8 – – 14 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (38 entries)

1st LTU V. Andrulyte 9 10 2 1 – – 12 pts

2nd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 4 14 – – 14 pts

3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 9 15 5 – – 15 pts

4th NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 11 12 – – 15 pts

5th DEN A.m. Rindom 7 11 9 3 – – 19 pts

6th FIN M. Mikkola 22 18 1 2 – – 21 pts

13th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 32 10 11 – – 33 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (17 entries)

1st USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss 1 6 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot 2 1 4 8 – – 7 pts

3rd GER Winkel/Winkel 9 4 1 3 – – 8 pts

4th JPN Okada/Yoshioka 5 9 6 2 – – 13 pts

5th ISR Hasson/Lasry 4 15 2 11 – – 17 pts

6th SWE Dahlberg/Karlsson 8 3 9 7 – – 18 pts

13th GBR Wrigley/Harris 12 10 10 15 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .