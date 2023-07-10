Olympic Test Event – Day 2 Results

Day 2 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.
Monday, all five of the classes scheduled to race – ILCA 7, ILCA 6, 470 dinghy, and the men and women’s Kites completed their races.
The women’s Kite completed four races, while the men did three and both are back on schedule.
In the women’s Kite, Lauriane Nolot (2, 1, -7, 1) of France leads with 4 pts, one point ahead of Britain’s Eleanor Aldridge (1, 2,-11, 2). Daniela Moroz (-12, 5, 3, 3) of the USA in third place with 11 pts.
In the men’s Kite, Axel Mazella (1 -DNF, 1) of France keeps his lead with 7 pts while Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is second (4, 3, -16) on 9 pts. In third place is Maks Zakowski (2, 2, -8) of Poland.
Britain’s Micky Becket (2, 4) leads the mens ILCA 7, with Pavlos Kontides (3, 5) discarding his early 20th to move into second with 10 pts.
Jean Baptiste Bernaz (1, 2) of France was another moving up with, now third on 11 pts. The other race winner was Pedro Luis Fernandez of Porto Rica who is in 23rd place.
In the women’s ILCA 6, Viktorija Andrulytė (2, 1) of Lithuania takes the lead on 12 pts, with Switzerland’s Maud Jayet (4, -14) second with 14 pts.
Third is Italy’s Chiara Benini Floriani (15, 5) tied on 15 pts with Marit Bouwmeester (11, -12) of the Netherlands.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (10, 11) improved to 13th place with 33 pts.
In the mixed 470 event, Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss (3, 1) of the USA take the lead with 5 pts.
Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (4, -8) of Spain slip to second on 7 pts and Germany’s Malte and Anastaysia Winkel (1, 3) third with 8 pts.
Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (10, -15) drop two places to 13th with 32 pts.
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard(42 entries)
1st GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 2 4 – – 8 pts
2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 20 2 3 5 – – 10 pts
3rd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 1 2 – – 11 pts
4th IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 4 8 – – 11 pts
5th AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 5 10 – – 13 pts
6th POR Eduardo Marques 5 3 BFD 16 – – 24 pts
Kite Men – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 5 DNF 1 – – 7 pts
2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 4 3 16 – – 9 pts
3rd POL Maks Zakowski 7 2 2 8 – – 11 pts
4th SLO Toni Vodisek 8 3 1 11 – – 12 pts
5th BRA Bruno Lobo 6 6 4 5 – – 15 pts
6th AUT Valentin Bontus 4 9 8 4 – – 16 pts
Kite Women – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 7 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 11 2 – – 5 pts
3rd USA Daniela Moroz 12 5 3 3 – – 11 pts
4th NED Annelous Lammerts 4 4 6 4 – – 12 pts
5th GER Leonie Meyer 3 6 4 11 – – 13 pts
6th SUI Elena Lengwiler 5 DNF 1 8 – – 14 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (38 entries)
1st LTU V. Andrulyte 9 10 2 1 – – 12 pts
2nd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 4 14 – – 14 pts
3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 9 15 5 – – 15 pts
4th NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 11 12 – – 15 pts
5th DEN A.m. Rindom 7 11 9 3 – – 19 pts
6th FIN M. Mikkola 22 18 1 2 – – 21 pts
GBR
13th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 32 10 11 – – 33 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races 1 discard (17 entries)
1st USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss 1 6 3 1 – – 5 pts
2nd ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot 2 1 4 8 – – 7 pts
3rd GER Winkel/Winkel 9 4 1 3 – – 8 pts
4th JPN Okada/Yoshioka 5 9 6 2 – – 13 pts
5th ISR Hasson/Lasry 4 15 2 11 – – 17 pts
6th SWE Dahlberg/Karlsson 8 3 9 7 – – 18 pts
GBR
13th GBR Wrigley/Harris 12 10 10 15 – – 32 pts