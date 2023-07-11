Olympic Test Event – Day 3 Results with all ten classes racing

Day 3 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.

Tuesday was the first day to feature all ten Olympic classes on the water racing, with stronger wind on some of the courses.

For the five events joining the racing Tuesday the British results have varied from what might have been expected, but Emma Wilson had a flying start and leads the women’s iQFOiL board with a 3, 1, 1, 1 scoreline.

Class Leaders . . . Tue 11 July:



Kite Men – Axel Mazella FRA

Kite Women – Lauriane Nolot FRA

iQFOil Men – Nicolas Goyard FRA

iQFOil Women – Emma Wilson GBR

470 Mixed – Lecointre/Mion FRA and Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot ESP

49er Men – Fantela/Fantela CRO

49er Women – Bobeck/Netzler SWE

Nacra 17 Mixed – Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer GER

ILCA 7 Men – Michael Beckett GBR

ILCA 6 Women – Marit Bouwmeester NED and Maud Jayet SUI

These events have completed 1 day of racing . . .

Nacra 17 Mixed – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races 1 discard (18 entries)

1st GER Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer 1 1 2 – – 2 pts

2nd FIN Kurtbay/Keskinen 7 2 1 – – 3 pts

3rd NZL Wilkinson/Dawson 3 3 7 – – 6 pts

4th FRA Mourniac/Berthomieu 5 9 3 – – 8 pts

5th ITA Ugolini/Giubilei 2 7 8 – – 9 pts

6th GBR Gimson/Burnet 9 5 4 – – 9 pts

49er Men – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races 1 discard (29 entries)

1st CRO Fantela/Fantela 1 3 15 – – 4 pts

2nd NED Lambriex/Van De Werken 5 19 2 – – 7 pts

3rd SUI Schneiter/De Planta 6 2 5 – – 7 pts

4th NZL Mchardie/Mckenzie 14 4 3 – – 7 pts

5th FRA Fischer/Clement 2 9 6 – – 8 pts

6th ESP Botin Le Chever/Trittel Johannes 3 7 9 – – 10 pts

GBR

9th GBR Peters/Sterritt 22 1 16 – – 17 pts

10th IRL Dickson/Waddilove 24 18 1 – – 19 pts

49erFX Women – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st SWE Bobeck/Netzler 13 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd BRA Grael/Kunze UFD 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd USA Roble/Shea 1 5 15 – – 6 pts

4th NED Van Aanholt/Duetz 3 6 3 – – 6 pts

5th AUS Price/Haseldine 2 18 8 – – 10 pts

6th CAN Ten Hove/Millen 4 13 6 – – 10 pts

GBR:

12th GBR Black/Tidey 20 15 4 – – 19 pts

iQFoil Women – Day 1 Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st GBR Emma Wilson 3 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ESP Pilar Gonzalez 1 2 13 3 – – 6 pts

3rd NZL Veerle Ten Have 6 3 5 2 – – 10 pts

4th NED Sara Wennekes 4 4 3 14 – – 11 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 2 11 4 6 – – 12 pts

6th CHN Xianting Huang DSQ 8 2 4 – – 14 pts

iQFoil Men – Day 1 Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st FRA Nicolas Goyard 12 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA Nicoló Renna 1 1 9 4 – – 6 pts

3rd USA Noah Lyons BFD 5 4 3 – – 12 pts

4th ESP Nacho Baltasar 3 15 5 9 – – 17 pts

5th GER Sebastian Kördel BFD 11 2 6 – – 19 pts

6th HKG Ching Yin Cheng 5 6 10 15 – – 21 pts

GBR

19th GBR Sam Sills BFD 21 12 13 – – 46 pts

The following events have completed 3 days of racing . . .

ILCA 7 Men – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard(42 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 2 4 8 1 – – 14 pts

2nd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 1 2 2 6 – – 19 pts

3rd AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 5 10 5 2 – – 20 pts

4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 20 2 3 5 3 7 – – 20 pts

5th IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 4 8 4 15 – – 23 pts

6th NZL George Gautrey 15 9 12 3 1 4 – – 29 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (38 entries)

1st NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 11 12 2 7 – – 24 pts

2nd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 4 14 5 5 – – 24 pts

3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 9 15 5 10 2 – – 27 pts

4th BEL E. Plasschaert DSQ 1 21 4 1 1 – – 28 pts

5th DEN A.m. Rindom 7 11 9 3 8 4 – – 31 pts

6th FRA P. Michon 8 17 6 7 11 3 – – 35 pts

GBR:

8th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 31 10 11 4 8 – – 45 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 9 races 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 5 RDG 1 2 2 1 2 2 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 4 3 16 4 3 4 3 1 – – 20 pts

3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder 14 1 16 3 3 5 2 1 10 – – 25 pts

4th CYP Denis Taradin SCP DNF 11 7 1 1 6 4 5 – – 35 pts

5th MON Alexander Ehlen 3 DNF 7 20 5 4 10 7 3 – – 39 pts

6th BRA Bruno Lobo 6 6 4 5 7 17 3 18 8 – – 39 pts

Kite Women – Day 3 Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 7 1 1 4 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd USA Daniela Moroz 12 5 3 3 2 1 9 2 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 11 2 4 9 3 6 – – 18 pts

4th CHN Jingyue Chen 9 3 8 5 6 3 5 4 – – 26 pts

5th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell 14 7 5 7 9 2 4 3 – – 28 pts

6th NED Annelous Lammerts 4 4 6 4 5 5 6 8 – – 28 pts

470 Mixed – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (17 entries)

1st FRA Lecointre/Mion UFD 5 8 4 1 2 – – 20 pts

2nd ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot 2 1 4 6 8 7 – – 20 pts

3rd USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss 1 6 3 UFD 4 10 – – 24 pts

4th GER Winkel/Winkel 9 4 1 1 10 16 – – 25 pts

5th SWE Dahlberg/Karlsson 8 3 9 5 5 9 – – 30 pts

6th AUS Jerwood/Nicholas 7 16 16 2 3 4 – – 33 pts

GBR:

13th GBR Wrigley/Harris 12 10 10 12 15 11 – – 55 pts