Olympic Test Event – Day 3 Results with all ten classes racing

Day 3 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.
Tuesday was the first day to feature all ten Olympic classes on the water racing, with stronger wind on some of the courses.
For the five events joining the racing Tuesday the British results have varied from what might have been expected, but Emma Wilson had a flying start and leads the women’s iQFOiL board with a 3, 1, 1, 1 scoreline.
Class Leaders . . . Tue 11 July:
- Kite Men – Axel Mazella FRA
- Kite Women – Lauriane Nolot FRA
- iQFOil Men – Nicolas Goyard FRA
- iQFOil Women – Emma Wilson GBR
- 470 Mixed – Lecointre/Mion FRA and Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot ESP
- 49er Men – Fantela/Fantela CRO
- 49er Women – Bobeck/Netzler SWE
- Nacra 17 Mixed – Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer GER
- ILCA 7 Men – Michael Beckett GBR
- ILCA 6 Women – Marit Bouwmeester NED and Maud Jayet SUI
These events have completed 1 day of racing . . .
Nacra 17 Mixed – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races 1 discard (18 entries)
1st GER Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer 1 1 2 – – 2 pts
2nd FIN Kurtbay/Keskinen 7 2 1 – – 3 pts
3rd NZL Wilkinson/Dawson 3 3 7 – – 6 pts
4th FRA Mourniac/Berthomieu 5 9 3 – – 8 pts
5th ITA Ugolini/Giubilei 2 7 8 – – 9 pts
6th GBR Gimson/Burnet 9 5 4 – – 9 pts
49er Men – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races 1 discard (29 entries)
1st CRO Fantela/Fantela 1 3 15 – – 4 pts
2nd NED Lambriex/Van De Werken 5 19 2 – – 7 pts
3rd SUI Schneiter/De Planta 6 2 5 – – 7 pts
4th NZL Mchardie/Mckenzie 14 4 3 – – 7 pts
5th FRA Fischer/Clement 2 9 6 – – 8 pts
6th ESP Botin Le Chever/Trittel Johannes 3 7 9 – – 10 pts
GBR
9th GBR Peters/Sterritt 22 1 16 – – 17 pts
10th IRL Dickson/Waddilove 24 18 1 – – 19 pts
49erFX Women – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (23 entries)
1st SWE Bobeck/Netzler 13 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd BRA Grael/Kunze UFD 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd USA Roble/Shea 1 5 15 – – 6 pts
4th NED Van Aanholt/Duetz 3 6 3 – – 6 pts
5th AUS Price/Haseldine 2 18 8 – – 10 pts
6th CAN Ten Hove/Millen 4 13 6 – – 10 pts
GBR:
12th GBR Black/Tidey 20 15 4 – – 19 pts
iQFoil Women – Day 1 Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (23 entries)
1st GBR Emma Wilson 3 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd ESP Pilar Gonzalez 1 2 13 3 – – 6 pts
3rd NZL Veerle Ten Have 6 3 5 2 – – 10 pts
4th NED Sara Wennekes 4 4 3 14 – – 11 pts
5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 2 11 4 6 – – 12 pts
6th CHN Xianting Huang DSQ 8 2 4 – – 14 pts
iQFoil Men – Day 1 Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st FRA Nicolas Goyard 12 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ITA Nicoló Renna 1 1 9 4 – – 6 pts
3rd USA Noah Lyons BFD 5 4 3 – – 12 pts
4th ESP Nacho Baltasar 3 15 5 9 – – 17 pts
5th GER Sebastian Kördel BFD 11 2 6 – – 19 pts
6th HKG Ching Yin Cheng 5 6 10 15 – – 21 pts
GBR
19th GBR Sam Sills BFD 21 12 13 – – 46 pts
The following events have completed 3 days of racing . . .
ILCA 7 Men – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard(42 entries)
1st GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 2 4 8 1 – – 14 pts
2nd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 1 2 2 6 – – 19 pts
3rd AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 5 10 5 2 – – 20 pts
4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 20 2 3 5 3 7 – – 20 pts
5th IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 4 8 4 15 – – 23 pts
6th NZL George Gautrey 15 9 12 3 1 4 – – 29 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (38 entries)
1st NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 11 12 2 7 – – 24 pts
2nd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 4 14 5 5 – – 24 pts
3rd ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 9 15 5 10 2 – – 27 pts
4th BEL E. Plasschaert DSQ 1 21 4 1 1 – – 28 pts
5th DEN A.m. Rindom 7 11 9 3 8 4 – – 31 pts
6th FRA P. Michon 8 17 6 7 11 3 – – 35 pts
GBR:
8th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 31 10 11 4 8 – – 45 pts
Kite Men – Leaders after 9 races 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 5 RDG 1 2 2 1 2 2 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 4 3 16 4 3 4 3 1 – – 20 pts
3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder 14 1 16 3 3 5 2 1 10 – – 25 pts
4th CYP Denis Taradin SCP DNF 11 7 1 1 6 4 5 – – 35 pts
5th MON Alexander Ehlen 3 DNF 7 20 5 4 10 7 3 – – 39 pts
6th BRA Bruno Lobo 6 6 4 5 7 17 3 18 8 – – 39 pts
Kite Women – Day 3 Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 7 1 1 4 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd USA Daniela Moroz 12 5 3 3 2 1 9 2 – – 16 pts
3rd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 11 2 4 9 3 6 – – 18 pts
4th CHN Jingyue Chen 9 3 8 5 6 3 5 4 – – 26 pts
5th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell 14 7 5 7 9 2 4 3 – – 28 pts
6th NED Annelous Lammerts 4 4 6 4 5 5 6 8 – – 28 pts
470 Mixed – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (17 entries)
1st FRA Lecointre/Mion UFD 5 8 4 1 2 – – 20 pts
2nd ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot 2 1 4 6 8 7 – – 20 pts
3rd USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss 1 6 3 UFD 4 10 – – 24 pts
4th GER Winkel/Winkel 9 4 1 1 10 16 – – 25 pts
5th SWE Dahlberg/Karlsson 8 3 9 5 5 9 – – 30 pts
6th AUS Jerwood/Nicholas 7 16 16 2 3 4 – – 33 pts
GBR:
13th GBR Wrigley/Harris 12 10 10 12 15 11 – – 55 pts