Olympic Test Event – Day 3 Report

Tuesday, day 3 of the 2024 Sailing Test Event in Marseille, was the first day to feature all ten Olympic classes on the water racing.

Five more classes joined the five that had already completed two days of racing . . . these were the skiffs, the foiling boards and the foiling multihull.

In the men’s 49er it was feast-or-famine for the race winners.

Croatia’s Mihovil and Sime Fantela (1, 3, 15) won the opening race then took a third place before dipping into double figures in race 3, but hold a one point lead.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Steritt (22, 1, 16) won the second race but double figures in the other two races put them down in 9th overall.

Likewise Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove (24, 18, 1) who won the third race, but two poor early results dropped them to 10th overall.



In the women’s 49erFX Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (13, 1, 1) of Sweden take the early lead, three points clear of Brazilian pair Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (UFD, 3, 2) the Olympic champions.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (20, 15, 4) sit in 12th overall.

In the women’s iQFOiL Britain’s Emma Wilson (3, 1, 1, 1) dominated to take a three point lead ahead of Pilar Lamadrid of Spain.

But in the men’s iQFOiL Britain’s Sam Sills (BFD, 21, 12, 13) had a day to forget, finishing 19th of 24. Leader is Nicolas Goyard (12, 2, 1, 1) of France two points clear of Nicoló Renna of Italy.

And so to the Nacra 17 where Britain’s Gimson and Burnet (9, 5, 4) had a middling day, for them, and are in 6th place overall.

Olympic bronze medallists Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (1, 1, 2) of Germany take the early lead, one point clear of Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen (7, 2, 1) of Finland.

In the ILCA 7 Britain’s Michael Beckett (8, 1) claimed his first victory to remain top of the leaderboard, five points clear of Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA), with Matt Wearn (AUS) and Pavlos Kontides (CYP) each a point further back.

In the women’s ILCA 6 Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Maud Jayet (SUI) are the joint-leaders on 24 points, three ahead of Chiara Benini Floriani (ITA).

In the men’s Formula Kite, Axel Mazella (FRA) with three more finishes inside the top two extended his lead to nine points.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge (GBR) climbed back into second after recording a win in the last race of the day, leapfrogging Singapore’s Maximilian Maeder.

In the women’s Kite, Lauriane Nolot of France added two more race wins, to leave her on seven points – nine clear of Daniela Moroz (USA), who claimed Tuesday’s opener.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge completing the top three.

