Allianz World Cup Regatta – Dutch dominate on home waters

The opening day of action of the Allianz Regatta was dominated by the Dutch on home waters as they led the way in four of the six classes in action.

Of the British competitors, Connor Bainbridge is fifth in Formula Kite and Lily Young is seventh. James Percival is seventh in the ILCA7.

It was only in the two Formula Kite classes that the home competitors were denied, with a strong French showing.

Axel Mazella of France leads the men with four race wins tied with Qibin Huang of China. While compatriot Poema Newland leads the women, four points clear of Gisela Borrel of Spain.

Perhaps the standout performance for Dutch fans came in the iQFOiL Men, where Luuc van Opzeeland led a Dutch 1-2-3 through four heats.

The 2022 world silver medallist won three of the four heats, coming second in the other, to lead compatriot Huig-Jan Tak by six points.

The Olympic champion, Kiran Badloe, is a point further back, finishing the day with a win and a second place after a slow start in the opening two heats.

Similarly impressive in the 49er class were reigning world champions Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken.

They won all three heats and have a three-point lead on Austrians Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl.

Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester is tied for the lead in the ILCA6 with Maxime Jonker, both with a 1, 2, scoreline.

Leading scores after Day 1

49er Men – Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 2 -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUT 8 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 5 2 -12 3 – – 5 pts

3rd AUS 40 Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER – – 8 6 -13 2 – – 8 pts

GBR:

30th GBR Leo WILKINSON and Sam JONES

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 4 races (52 entries)

1st FRA 10 Axel MAZELLA – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd CHN 20 Qibin HUANG – – 1 1 1 -2 – – 3 pts

3rd CYP 12 Denis TARADIN – – 4 -5 2 1 – – 7 pts

4th BRA 5 Bruno LOBO – – 2 -6 3 3 – – 8 pts

5th GBR 17 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 2 -15 3 4 – – 9 pts

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 4 races (24 entries)

1st FRA 10 Poema NEWLAND – – -27 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ESP 6 Gisela BORRELL – – 2 -4 2 3 – – 7 pts

3rd ISR 14 Gal ZUKERMAN – – -7 2 3 4 – – 9 pts

4th NED 19 Annelous LAMMERTS – – 1 5 -27 5 – – 11 pts

5th ISR 15 Maya ASHKENAZI – – 6 -7 4 7 – – 17 pts

6th ITA 16 Sofia TOMASONI – – 9 3 7 -14 – – 19 pts

7th GBR 12 Lily YOUNG – – -12 9 6 6 – – 21 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 2 races (16 entries)

1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NED 221350 Maxime JONKER – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd AUS 222422 Sylvie STANNAGE – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

No GBR

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 2 races (36 entries)

1st NED 221850 Duko BOS – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd FIN 222065 Valtteri UUSITALO – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA 217611 Alessio SPADONI – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th NED 221433 Paul HAMEETEMAN – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

5th NED 211192 Willem WIERSEMA – – 6 6 – – 12 pts

6th NZL 219221 Luke DEEGAN – – 5 9 – – 14 pts

7th GBR 216373 James PERCIVAL-COOKE – – 7 7 – – 14 pts

iQFoiL Men – Leaders after 4 races (28 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VANOPZEELAND – – 1 1 -2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NED 465 Huig-Jan TAK – – 2 -9 3 4 – – 9 pts

3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 10 7 1 2 – – 10 pts

No GBR

