The Ocean Race – GUYOT environnement dismasted

GUYOT environnement – Team Europe has dismasted in the north Atlantic, just over 600 miles east of Newport, Rhode Island.

Report at 9 May 2023

The team on board reports all crew are safe and are working to secure the boat.

The team has been racing through challenging conditions, with gale force winds gusting above 30 knots.

More information as it becomes available.

The Ocean Race LEG 4 – Itajaí to Newport – 9 May 2023

IMOCA – DTL nm – SPEED kt

1st 11th Hour Racing Team 0.00 – 11.40kt

2nd Team Malizia 35.32nm – 7.30kt

3rd Biotherm 123.19nm – 12.90kt

4th GUYOT environnement – Team Europe 181.36nm – 2.80kt – Dismasted

5th Team Holcim – PRB – RET