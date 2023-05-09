The Ocean Race – GUYOT environnement dismasted

GUYOT environnement – Team Europe has dismasted in the north Atlantic, just over 600 miles east of Newport, Rhode Island.
Report at
The team on board reports all crew are safe and are working to secure the boat.
The team has been racing through challenging conditions, with gale force winds gusting above 30 knots.
More information as it becomes available.
The Ocean Race LEG 4 – Itajaí to Newport –
IMOCA – DTL nm – SPEED kt
1st 11th Hour Racing Team 0.00 – 11.40kt
2nd Team Malizia 35.32nm – 7.30kt
3rd Biotherm 123.19nm – 12.90kt
4th GUYOT environnement – Team Europe 181.36nm – 2.80kt – Dismasted
5th Team Holcim – PRB – RET