Galateia and Stormvogel claim Palmavela maxi classes

David M. Leuschen and the crew of Galateia were winners of Palmavela’s Maxi A class at the Real Club Náutico de Palma’s Palmavela.

In winning the Maxi A class at Palmavela, Galateia also won the trophy for the best placed IMA member and strongly starts her campaign for the 2023 IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge.

The Challenge will continue with Rolex Giraglia next month and the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in September, before concluding the season at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez.

Magic Carpet Cubed was the nearest rival to Galateia, finishing second overall, having prevented Galateia from achieving a perfect scoreline by winning Friday’s second windward-leeward race.

Making his first return to the race course since winning the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge in 2019, Miguel Galuccio and his Nauta 84 Vera claimed the third step of the podium.

Stormvogel win the Maxi B class

Among the classics and modern classic maxis, Ermanno Traverso and the crew of the ‘original maxi’, Stormvogel, scored a vital second place enabling them to win the Maxi B class by just a point from Guillaume de Montalier’s Truly Classic 90 Atalante.

The IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge continues soon, over 15-18 May, with the inshore races of the IMA Maxi European Championship, taking place out of Sorrento on the Bay of Naples.

Full results available here . . .