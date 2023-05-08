Slingsby and Team Australia sweep the Mubadala SailGP & $1,000,000 Grand Final

Tom Slingsby and the Australia SailGP Team claim their third SailGP Grand Final victory.

Earlier in the day the Australian team won the Mubadala SailGP event, taking three race wins to finish six points clear of Ben Ainslie’s Emirates GBR, with Phil Robertson and the Canada team finishing third.

This meant that Slingsby was joined in the three-boat, winner-takes-all, $1,000,000 Grand Final on Sunday by Pete Burling’s New Zealand team, and Ben Ainslie’s Emirates GBR.

From the start Slingsby and Burling led accross the start line ahead of Ainslie, and by leg 3 Slingsby had built a 170 metre lead over Ainslie.

But then Slingsby came off the foils, quickly recovering to keep a 90 Meter lead.

By leg 4 Burling had moved into second and was 9 seconds behind Slingsby at Gate 4, with Ainslie trailing in third.

On leg 5 Slingsby kept a loose cover on Burling but again came off the foils at the final mark approach.

Managing to recover and hold off Burling on the dash to the finish and a 6 second win.

Mubadala SailGP San Francisco 2023 – Final after 5 Races