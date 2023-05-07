Chris and Caroline Body’s J/122 El Ocaso was declared overall winners of Antigua Sailing Week 2023.

The team from the Royal Southern Yacht Club in the UK was the winner of CSA 2 lifting the English Harbour Rum Trophy and the Fletcher Trophy for the Best British Yacht.

Second in CSA 2, winning the Mollihawk Trophy was Pamala Baldwin’s Liquid (ANT). Third was Sir Richard Matthews’ Holding Pattern (GBR).

The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week attracted boats and crew from over 20 nations, with sailors competing from six continents.



All of the CSA, Club and Bareboat Class Winners at Antigua Sailing Week were awarded historic trophies and went home with Keeper Trophies and Locman Italy watches.

Second overall winning the Peter Deeth Trophy and winning CSA 1 for the Curtain Bluff Trophy was John Evans & Trey Sheehan’s Hooligan USA, scoring eleven race wins.

Second in CSA 1 was Daniel Gribble & Dean Ziehl’s Prevail (USA), lifting the Global Bank Trophy with a crew from the Balboa Yacht Club, California. Third was Karl Pisec’s Black Pearl (AUT) with a crew from the YC Porto Rotondo, Italy.

Third overall and winner of CSA 4 was Chris Woods’ Assuage (GBR) lifting the Catamaran Marina Cup and the Chippy Fine Yacht Woodwork Trophy.

Second in class was Andy Middleton’s EH01-Global Yacht Racing (GBR) winning the Gitane IV Cup and the Hinkley Cup for Best Charter Yacht. Third was David Crum’s Quintessence 3 (USA).

Katy Campbell’s Panacea (CAN) was the winner of the Holtman Cup for the Best Women’s Crew at Antigua Sailing Week.

The winner of CSA Multihull lifting the A&F Sails Cup was Guy Chester’s Ocean Tribute (AUS). Second winning the Commanders Cup was Michel Larroche’s Tribe (FRA) and third was Fedrik Moe’s Moementum (JAM).

The winner of CSA 4 was a team from Sag Harbor, New York on J/120 J-Aguar (USA), winning the Sanhall Trading Cup. Colin Baldwin’s Live Love Antigua (Sete Maris) (GBR) was second in class winning the Delta Cup and Patrick Holloran’s Caipirinha (GBR) was third.

The winner of CSA 5 lifting the Governor General Cup was Tristan Marmousez’s GFA Caraïbes – La Morrigane (FRA). Second was Jules Mitchell’s NSA Spirit (ANT), winning the Grant Thornton Trophy and third was Jean François Terrien’s Sang Neuf (FRA), which was the winner of the Travelers Trophy.

The overall winner of the Dream Yacht Charter Bareboat Class was Coleman Garvey’s KH+P Nolde (IRL) winning the Dream Yacht Charter Trophy and the AHTA CUP for first in Bareboat 2.

Second overall winning the LIAT Caribbean Airline Cup and first in Bareboat 1 for the Antigua Slipway Trophy was Alfred Geisser’s KH+P Botero (SUI).

Third Overall winning the EE Williams Memorial Cup and first in Bareboat 3 winning the BOAC Cup was Robby Nitsche’s KH+P Barbuda (GER).

John Howell & Paul Newell racing BESRA in Bareboat 1 won the Royal Southern Challenge Yacht Club Shield Trophy.

Full results available here . . .