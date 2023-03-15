Flying 15 – Alderson and Paterson lead Australian Championship/Pre-Worlds

Australia’s Grant Alderson and Luke Paterson snatched the lead of the Flying 15 Australian Championship/Pre-Worlds on Wednesday.

Back to back wins on the penultimate day took the Aussie pair into the overall lead with 11 pts.

Long time leaders, Britain’s Graham Vials and Chris Turner, drop to second with 12 points after adding a third and discarding a BFD.

In third place are another British pair, Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader who added a 5th and 6th and now have 15 pts.

Taking second in race 5 were Andrew and Anne Knowles AUS, with third Vials and Turner.

Second in race 6 were Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan AUS, with Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson AUS in third.

One race is scheduled for Thursday to complete the 7 race series for the 2023 Australian National Championship.

The Flying 15 World Championship will start on Saturday 18 March.

Flying 15 2023 Australian Championship – Leaders after 6 races (79 entries)

Results of races 5 and 6 — with overall Total and Nett points

1st AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson – – 1( 1) 1( 1) – – 22 11 pts

2nd GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner – – 3( 3) [ 80](BFD) – – 92 12 pts

3rd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader – – 5( 5) [ 6]( 6) – – 21 15 pts

4th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson – – 11( 11) 7( 7) – – 46 27 pts

5th AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan – – 7( 7) 2( 2) – – 111 31 pts

6th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay – – 17( 17) [ 24]( 24) – – 60 36 pts

7th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson – – 10( 10) 3( 3) – – 51 39 pts

8th AUS 4108 Rod Beurteaux-Simon Wilder – – 4( 4) 4( 4) – – 78 45 pts

9th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles – – 2( 2) [ 23]( 23) – – 74 51 pts

10th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar – – 8( 8) 13( 13) – – 66 52 pts

11th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett – – [ 23]( 23) 5( 5) – – 82 59 pts

12th IRL 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green – – 14( 14) 12( 12) – – 83 61 pts

13th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison-Nick Robinson – – 19( 19) 14( 14) – – 126 62 pts

14th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher-Chris Hewkin – – 20( 20) 15( 15) – – 115 77 pts

15th GBR 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt – – [ 80](UFD) 11( 11) – – 160 80 pts

16th AUS 4053 David Swan-Matt Elliot – – 18( 18) [ 45]( 45) – – 126 81 pts

17th HKG 3972 Ashley Smith-Adam Kingston – – 6( 6) [ 34]( 34) – – 118 84 pts

18th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh – – 12( 12) [ 80](BFD) – – 165 85 pts

19th AUS 3809 Hamish Carnachan-Peter Mudford – – 13( 13) [ 80](BFD) – – 165 85 pts

20th GBR 4100 Johnny Cooper-Luke Deegan – – 9( 9) 19( 19) – – 110 85 pts

