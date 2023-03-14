ILCA Senior Europeans Day 3 – Playing Catch-up in Italy

Day 3 of competition at the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Italy.

The ILCA 6 (Radial) event for women managed to catch up their flight races and now have a scoreboard covering three completed races.

Vasileia Karachaliou (2,1,4) of Portugal tops the table with 7 points, second is Emma Plasschaert (2,5,1) of Belgian on 8 points and third Anne-Marie Rindom (4,2,3) of Denmark with 9 points.

After the tight podium trio, Agata Barwinska (1,1,11) of Poland is fourth tied on 13 points with countryman Wiktoria Golebiowska (1,3,9).

Rounding ou the top six is Australia’s Mara Stransky (6,4,4) on 14 points.

Britain’s Molly Sacker is in 48th.

In the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) event, the flights completed three more races and Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (3,1-10) of France leads with 5 points after discard.

It remains very tight at the top, with three tied for second on 6 points . . . Duko Bos (4,1,1) of Holland, Philipp Buhl (-19, 1, 4) of Germany and Matt Wearn ( 3,2,-4) of Australia.

In fact any in the top ten will still fancy their chances with only six points covering them and plenty of racing still to be done.

Unfortunately this does not include any British Sailing Team sailors, who are focussed on Mallorca, although the Europeans are proving a top class event.

Of the eight Brits competing in Andora, top placed is Finley Dickinson (31,14,12) in 61st place.

The ILCA 6 Men have now completed four races, and new leader is Athanasios Kyfidis GRE with 7 points after discard.

Second Rocco Wright IRL with 8 points and third CESANA Mattia Cesana ITA with 14 points, all are U21.

Only British competitor, Jon Emmett, is in 43rd place.

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races, 2 flights (112 entries)

1st POR 223111 KARACHALIOU Vasileia – – 2 1 4 – – 7 pts

2nd BEL 211552 PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 2 5 1 – – 8 pts

3rd DEN 215501 RINDOM Anne-marie – – 4 2 3 – – 9 pts

4th POL 217327 BARWINSKA Agata – – 1 1 11 – – 13 pts

5th POL 197117 GOLEBIOWSKA Wiktoria – – 1 3 9 – – 13 pts

6th AUS 208546 STRANSKY Mara – – 6 4 4 – – 14 pts

7th ITA 211961 BENINI FLORIANI Chiara – – 3.0 RDG 11 1 – – 15 pts

8th NED 210407 BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 2.0 RDG 12 2 – – 16 pts

9th FRA 211861 MICHON Pernelle – – 5 8 3 – – 16 pts

10th NED 223131 AKKERMAN Mirthe – – 3 12 5 – – 20 pts

11th NED 221350 JONKER Maxime – – 4 6 16 – – 26 pts

12th HUN 211551 ERDI Maria – – 5 7 16 – – 28 pts

13th DEN 220066 MUNCH Anna – – 7 15 6 – – 28 pts

14th IND 222138 KUMANAN Nethra – – 9 3 19 – – 31 pts

15th AUS 204568 THOMSON Zoe – – 7 21 5 – – 33 pts

16th USA 221714 MYERS Lillian – – 9.0 RDG 6 18 – – 33 pts

17th AUS 222150 AINSWORTH Elyse – – 6 23 6 – – 35 pts

18th FIN 211133 MIKKOLA Monika – – 8.0 RDG 15 12 – – 35 pts

19th IRL 216111 MCMAHON Eve – – 12 14 9 – – 35 pts

20th FRA 212125 CERVERA Louise – – 25 9 2 – – 36 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 4 races, 3 flights (186 entries)

1st FRA BERNAZ Jean-baptiste – – 1 3 1 -10 – – 5 pts

2nd NED BOS Duko – – -7 4 1 1 – – 6 pts

3rd GER BUHL Philipp – – 1 -19 1 4 – – 6 pts

4th AUS WEARN Matthew – – 1 3 2 -4 – – 6 pts

5th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – -7 1 4 3 – – 8 pts

6th HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 2 -18 8 1 – – 11 pts

7th POR MARQUES Eduardo – – 4 1 -7 6 – – 11 pts

8th IRL LYNCH Finn – – 5 5 -6 1 – – 11 pts

9th GER WILLIM Nik Aaron – – -24 6 2 3 – – 11 pts

10th CRO JURISIC Filip – – -63 1 4 11 – – 16 pts

11th BEL DE SMET William – – 7 2 -8 7 – – 16 pts

12th ITA SPADONI Alessio – – 8 -10 3 5 – – 16 pts

13th HUN VADNAI Benjamin – – 3 7 -17 7 – – 17 pts

14th CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – -19 17 3 2 – – 22 pts

15th POR SAMPAIO Santiago – – -27 11 8 3 – – 22 pts

16th THA ROMANYK Arthit Mikhail – – 9 8 -17 5 – – 22 pts

17th NED BROEKHUIZEN Niels – – 6 -12 10 6 – – 22 pts

18th SIN LO Ryan – – 14 2 7 -18 – – 23 pts

19th ITA PERONI Dimitri – – 12 7 4 -19 – – 23 pts

20th AUS ALEXANDER Finn – – 9 -11 5 9 – – 23 pts

ILCA 6 Men – Leaders after 4 races (71 entries)

1st GRE KYFIDIS Athanasios U21 – – 3 1 -17 3 – – 7 pts

2nd IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 4 -6 3 1 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA CESANA Mattia U21 – – 6 -59 4 4 – – 14 pts

4th POR PONTES Joao U21 – – -11 10 9 2 – – 21 pts

5th CRO LEONARDELLI Tedi U21 – – 10 -19 5 8 – – 23 pts

6th ESP FRONTERA Juan U21 – – -35 2 19 5 – – 26 pts

7th ESP PONSETI David U21 – – -28 3 11 13 – – 27 pts

8th ITA PASCALI Antonio U21 – – 15 -17 2 12 – – 29 pts

9th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre U21 – – 17 -36 7 11 – – 35 pts

10th ESP URQUIZU MARCOS Max – – 16 14 6 -25 – – 36 pts

GBR

43rd GBR EMMETT Jon – – 24 -46 46 38 – – 108 pts

Full results available here . . .